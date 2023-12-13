Three Constitution Surgery Alliance (CSA) Partnered Ambulatory Surgery Centers are Designated as "Top Ambulatory Surgery Centers" by The Leapfrog Group

AVON, Conn., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constitution Surgery Alliance (CSA), a leading developer and operator of outpatient surgery centers, is pleased to announce that three of their partnered and managed ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) have earned a spot on The Leapfrog Group's prestigious "Top Ambulatory Surgery Center" list for 2023. Only 27 ASCs in the nation were named on the "Top" list this year. The ASCs were recognized for their excellent clinical outcomes and commitment to processes that protect patients from harm and preventable errors.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization that is widely acknowledged as the toughest standard-setter for healthcare safety and quality. The three CSA affiliated award winners are Hartford HealthCare Rocky Hill Surgery Center, Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center, and The Surgery Center of Rhode Island. "This recognition is one of the toughest awards in the industry to earn, so ASCs that receive this award have demonstrated an incredible commitment to patient safety and their community" said Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.

"We believe that earning these Leapfrog designations validates the efforts and dedication of the entire organization. At CSA, our mission has always been rooted in creating great environments for surgeons and staff to give care, and for patients to receive care. Being recognized again by The Leapfrog Group is another proud moment for our teams, surgeon partners, and health system partners alike" said Kris Mineau, Founder and CEO of CSA.

To earn a spot on the "Top" list, each ASC was required to report patient outcomes and processes including infection prevention, hand hygiene, errors, and patient experience measurements. "The Leapfrog Group continues to raise the bar for patient outcomes transparency, safety and quality care in the ambulatory surgery setting. We believe these types of quality designations can help guide healthcare consumers in their decision making when they are seeking options for where to receive surgical care. At Constitution Surgery Alliance we are proud to have surgery centers that earned "Top Ambulatory Surgery Center" designations in both 2022 and 2023." said Nicole Vit, CSA Chief Clinical Officer.

About CSA

CSA is a leading operator of outpatient surgery centers. Over the past 25 years, CSA has developed 26 surgery centers, including 15 health system joint ventures, and has partnered with more than 500 surgeons and physicians. CSA's surgery centers encompass 100-plus operating rooms that complete more than 100,000 surgical cases each year. For more information about CSA and our award-winning ASCs, please visit www.CSAsurgery.com

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care, so consumers make informed decisions about their health and access safe, high-value care. For more information, please visit https://www.leapfroggroup.org/

