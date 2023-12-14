Similis Revolutionizing Content Creation with AI-powered AnyoneSwap

New web-based SaaS solution AnyoneSwap uses AI to faceswap a model's image into photos or videos with highly realistic production quality

Single-click faceswapping greatly reduces time and costs for editing or reshooting

Automatic de-aging delivers professional touch

AnyoneSwap has potential to transform advertising, filmmaking and content creation for social media

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Similis, a pioneering AI startup, is officially announcing the global launch of AnyoneSwap, a groundbreaking new AI-powered, web-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution designed to transform content creation workflows. Initially released in September 2023, the solution already has a thriving pool of users — over 200,000 worldwide.

You can easily use Faceswap on your website and you can create creative content. (PRNewswire)

Sign up for AnyoneSwap today and get 2 free credits: https://www.anyoneswap.com/

"AnyoneSwap is not just a tool; it's a game-changer in content creation and video production," remarked Jisu Kim, CEO of Similis. "With AnyoneSwap, users can turn their imagination into a lifelike reality, all with the efficiency of AI."

AnyoneSwap leverages advanced AI to seamlessly faceswap a model's image into a picture or video, delivering highly realistic and top-quality visual production. Traditional faceswapping involves spending time and effort manually editing photos and video, but AnyoneSwap eliminates the need for this, streamlining content creation with single-click faceswapping. It also introduces an automatic de-aging feature that lets people appear younger in visual content, and its web-based format enables a high degree of flexibility and no installation requirements.

The SaaS solution has significant potential to disrupt a wide variety of creative domains, including filmmaking and short-form content creation for social media. For the advertising industry specifically, advertisers will now be able to produce a single ad image or video, then rapidly tailor it to various markets by swapping different models' faces, ensuring localized appeal while significantly reducing resources required for production.

Mr. Kim continued: "AnyoneSwap can save up to 90% of the time and cost that would otherwise be spent to modify an ad for specific countries or cultures."

About Similis

Recently established in May 2023 in the US, Similis is an AI startup dedicated to developing cutting-edge faceswapping solutions. An earlier version of AnyoneSwap, its core web-based SaaS solution, was made available upon the startup's establishment.

For more information on faceswap AI-as-a-Service, please visit: https://www.anyoneswap.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Similis