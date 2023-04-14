Adult Day Center Offers Fun Activities and Crucial Respite for Families

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Agrace and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Agrace, visit https://www.agrace.org

For caregivers of older adults or family members who support a senior aging at home, there is a new option to offer your loved one socialization, activities, meals and a safe nurturing environment in which to thrive. The Agrace Adult Day Center is for older adults who cannot or choose not to stay alone all day. They may live alone, with family members or in assisted living—but appreciate the reassurance and support of having others with them throughout the day.

The center is especially helpful for family members who need time to themselves. It’s easy to forget the importance of self care and respite is a lifeline for many families.

“A lot of people that I talk to have to remember that respite care is good for both sides, the people that are taking care of our clients and the clients themselves,” said Kewana Jamison, RN and Manager of Agrace Adult Day Center. “Their family can go out, get groceries, have your own doctor’s appointment or just have time to relax. And then the clients are here to socialize and have fun.”

The Adult Day Center is especially helpful for seniors with dementia or cognitive decline that affects their memory and decision-making. And it lets families take a regular break from caregiving. It’s a safe, structured, compassionate space where Agrace’s staff support the

mental, emotional and physical needs of seniors and people with memory loss.

“They can play games, we have a slew of games, we also have music which they really love, we have volunteers that will come and bring their talents here to the day center as well,” Jamison said.

The Center is certified by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ Division of Quality Assurance. It is open to all seniors who are in need of companionship and help with daily activities.

“We also have services like hair care, showers and we give medications as well. We provide breakfast and lunch and a snack as well,” Jamison said.

Set up a tour or visit for lunch and they stay for an activity. Learn more at https://www.agrace.org/find-care/adult-day-center/