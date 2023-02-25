Agrace Adult Day Center Offers Options for Senior Care

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Agrace and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Agrace, visit https://www.agrace.org/find-care/adult-day-center

You may know about the compassionate care Agrace offers for Hospice needs, but Agrace also has an Adult Day Center in Madison. The Agrace Adult Day Center is for older adults who cannot or choose not to stay alone all day. They may live alone, with family members or in assisted living—but appreciate the reassurance and support of having others with them throughout the day.

“We offer respite for family members and we offer socialization, we have games, we can do showers, we give medication, and we also have foot care and hair care here,” said Kewana Jamison, RN and Manager of Agrace Adult Day Center. “We are open to anyone in the community over 55. Mainly we have people with dementia but most people just want to come here for socialization.”

Your loved one does not need to be a hospice patient or have any serious illness to receive care at the Center. It’s a safe, structured, compassionate space where Agrace’s staff support the mental, emotional and physical needs of seniors and people with memory loss.

“We are happy to give tours, and show you around to see if you think this would work for you,” Jamison said.

Agrace Adult Day Center is especially helpful for seniors with dementia or cognitive decline that affects their memory and decision-making.

Each day, seniors are engaged in activities that can help slow the progression of dementia and reduce cognitive decline. This compassionate, direct care gives a much-needed break to family caregivers. So, even when you cannot be home with them, your loved one can still enjoy:

companionship from our staff, volunteers and other seniors;

mentally stimulating activities, such as board games, crafts, classes and music;

physical activities, like chair yoga, balloon volleyball and Wii sports; and quality, nutritious meals.

The Center is certified by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ Division of Quality Assurance. It is open to all seniors who are in need of companionship and help with daily activities. It is open Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. This freestanding center is centrally located at 1702 W. Beltline Highway in Madison, with easy access from the Fish Hatchery Road and Todd Drive exits on the Beltline.

Learn more at https://www.agrace.org/find-care/adult-day-center/ or call the Adult Day Center at (608) 327-7303