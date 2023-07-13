If You or a Loved One Has a Serious Illness Agrace Supportive Care Could Help You

If You or a Loved One Has a Serious Illness Agrace Supportive Care Could Help You

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Agrace and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Agrace, visit https://www.agrace.org.

You may be familiar with Hospice care, but supportive care is a concept that could be helpful to many people and their families as they navigate chronic illnesses of all types.

”Supportive care differs from Hospice in that there is no limited prognosis for our patients. They can be at any stage of their serious illness and receive supportive care alongside their curative or life prolonging treatments,” said Anna Miehe, RN, Agrace Supportive Care Operations Manager.

Supportive care is so helpful because patients and their families receive a lot of information through the supportive care team.

”We operate on a consult basis working alongside your primary care doctor and any other specialty providers you may have,” Miehe said.

Doctor’s visits these days can be so fast that patients can’t remember all the questions they want to ask or all the information they receive. So these visits are helpful to patients.

”We may make recommendations and collaborate with providers on the care plan to help manage any symptoms a patient is dealing with as well as making sure that their plan of care is in line with their goals,” Miehe said. “Anyone can refer a patient to our program. We do need approval from their primary care doctor in order to proceed with the consults.”

After the visit, Supportive Care will give patients and their doctor ideas to help improve comfort and reduce stress, such as trying different medicines or treatments, or making lifestyle changes. Patients and their doctor can decide which changes to make to meet goals. With doctor approval, Agrace can make follow-up visits to check on how well the changes are working.

Learn more at www.agrace.org/find-care/palliative-care.