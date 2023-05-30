What is Supportive Care and How Can It Help Your Loved One With a Serious Illness Living at Home

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Agrace and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Agrace, visit https://www.agrace.org/find-care/palliative-care/.

If you or a family member is dealing with a serious illness, navigating the medical process while living at home can be daunting. That’s where Agrace supportive care enters the picture and saves the day.

“Supportive care provides palliative care consults in a patient’s home. So weather they live in a private residence, skilled nursing facility, wherever they’re living we can see them there. " said Anna Miehe, RN, Agrace Supportive Care Operations Manager.

The goal of supportive care is to help get more relief from symptoms, pain, stress and other health problems related to a serious illness. Palliative care can also look for ways to lessen the side effects of medicines and treatments, such as chemotherapy and radiation.

“The goal of the visits is to manage any burdensome symptoms they’re struggling with as well as guide discussions about their future healthcare goals, treatment options and planning for the future,” Miehe said. “It’s a nurse practitioner who comes to the home for the visits.”

Agrace Supportive Care can help adults who: have a serious illness, but are not at the end of life, are not getting enough relief from their medications and other treatment, And have trouble leaving home or traveling to their doctor or clinic because of their illness. This service can also support a person’s family caregivers, because it looks at more than just the medical concerns that affect a family when someone is seriously ill.

“The structure is a lot like a clinic visit would be so we do an assessment, go over their medication and then kind of get into the meat and potatoes of talking about those burdensome symptoms,” Miehe said.

After the visit, Supportive Care will give patients and their doctor ideas to help improve comfort and reduce stress, such as trying different medicines or treatments, or making lifestyle changes. Patients and their doctor can decide which changes to make to meet goals. With doctor approval, Agrace can make follow-up visits to check on how well the changes are working.

