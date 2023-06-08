Why is Supportive Care Important And How To Help Your Loved One With A Serious Illness

Why is Supportive Care Important And How To Help Your Loved One With A Serious Illness

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Agrace and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Agrace, visit https://www.agrace.org/.

You may be familiar with Hospice care, but supportive care is a concept that could be helpful to many people and their families as they navigate chronic illnesses of all types.

“The overarching goal of supportive care is to improve the quality of life for a patient in the setting of a chronic illness,” said Anna Miehe, RN, Agrace Supportive Care Operations Manager. “So that looks like managing any symptoms that prevent you from doing what you want to do for example uncontrolled pain, nausea, shortness of breath confusion that really prohibit that quality of life from being what it could be.”

Doctor’s visits these days can be so fast that patients can’t remember all the questions they want to ask or all the information they receive. So these visits are helpful to patients.

“Our visits are quite a bit longer than a typical doctor’s office visit would be. Someimts our visits last up to two hours,” Miehe said.

If you or a family member is dealing with a serious illness, navigating the medical process while living at home can be daunting. That’s where Agrace supportive care enters the picture and saves the day.

“Family members are more than welcome to participate in those conversations because it’s important that they’re aware of their loved ones goals,” Miehe explained.

The visits take place in the home so it’s helpful for everyone involved.

“Absolutely, it gives an idea of the home environment and really get some good insight as to what’s important to the patient,” Miehe said.

After the visit, Supportive Care will give patients and their doctor ideas to help improve comfort and reduce stress, such as trying different medicines or treatments, or making lifestyle changes. Patients and their doctor can decide which changes to make to meet goals. With doctor approval, Agrace can make follow-up visits to check on how well the changes are working.

Learn more at https://www.agrace.org/find-care/palliative-care/