Be a Part of Research That Determines The Future of Health

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of All of Us and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about All of Us, visit https://allofus.wisc.edu/.

Do you feel like health care is too often one-size-fits-all? Imagine a future where your health care is tailored to you. That is the goal of a project that is trying to make that future possible. The University of Wisconsin-Madison is part of a nationwide effort from the National Institutes of Health, called All of Us. The goal is to gather health data to help accelerate innovation in health care research by involving a million people from across the U.S.

The project welcomes participants from all backgrounds. Researchers will use the data to learn how our biology, lifestyle, and environment affect health. This may one day help them find ways to treat and prevent disease. UW Madison is a partner agency.

”I decided to sign up because I’m a biology major and I think medicine and the future of medicine is very important and I like the idea of including younger adults into the research program because I feel like younger adults aren’t really accounted for when it comes to medicine and it’s super important,” said Caroline Crawford, Junior Middle Blocker for UW Madison Volleyball Team.

Historically, younger adults are underrepresented in clinical research in virtually all medical fields. The All of Us Research Program is trying to change the narrative. And that’s what attracted Crawford to the program. The goal is to help speed up medical research. People who join will share information about their health, habits, and what it’s like where they live. By looking for patterns, researchers will learn more about what affects people’s health.

”It doesn’t take a lot of time, you just go in and give a blood sample and do a few other things and you’re able to track and see your DNA and all sorts of other things over time,” Crawford said.

Enrollment is open to all eligible adults who live in the United States. People of every race, ethnicity, sex, gender, and sexual orientation are welcome.

