The Future of Health Begins With You

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of All of Us and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about All of Us, visit https://allofus.wisc.edu/

Do you feel like health care is too often one-size-fits-all? Imagine a future where your health care is tailored to you. That is the goal of a project that is trying to make that future possible. The University of Wisconsin-Madison is part of a nationwide effort, called All of Us, to gather health data to help accelerate innovation in health care research.

The project welcomes participants from all backgrounds. Researchers will use the data to learn how our biology, lifestyle, and environment affect health. This may one day help them find ways to treat and prevent disease.

“The All of Us project is a research project that includes people from all ages, all genders, all races, all areas of the country and is funded by the National Institutes of Health. The idea is to get research that really fits the people that it will serve,” said Anne Stone, Assistant Director of the Oregon Area Senior Center who signed up to be a part of the project. “It’s an important project and a lot of people have already signed up, over 500,000 but they’re hoping to get a million or more.”

Historically, older adults are underrepresented in clinical research in virtually all medical fields. The All of Us Research Program is trying to change the narrative. And that’s what attracted Stone to the program. The goal is to help speed up medical research. People who join will share information about their health, habits, and what it’s like where they live. By looking for patterns, researchers will learn more about what affects people’s health.

“Since my parents were research participants in the past, they inspired my interest in participating in All of Us research,” Stone said. “It’s really simple to sign up, just go to allofus.wisc.edu and you can sign up easily or if you don’t have a computer you can go to your library or senior center and someone can help you sign up there.”