Medical Research Hasn’t Always Seen You. All of Us Can Change That.

Medical Research Hasn’t Always Seen You. All of Us Can Change That.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of All of Us and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about All of Us, visit https://allofus.wisc.edu.

Do you feel like health care is too often one-size-fits-all? Imagine a future where your health care is tailored to you. That is the goal of a project that is trying to make that future possible. The University of Wisconsin-Madison is part of a nationwide effort, called All of Us, to gather health data from more than 1 million people to help accelerate innovation in health care research.

”It’s a program that is a national initiative. It is creating a huge and diverse database of medical information that will be available for researchers to study health and disease,” said Dr. Elizabeth Burnside, Deputy Executive Director of the Institute for Clinical and Translational Research and Associate Dean in the School of Medicine and Public Health at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Dr. Burnside is also co-principal Investigator for the All of Us Research Program.

”Researchers need this information to understand how genetics, lifestyle and environment interact to impact health. We really want to support these researchers. We want them to be able to improve diagnostic tests, improve prevention and understand how we can treat disease better.”

The mission of All of Us is simple: to speed up health research and medical breakthroughs. In addition, the program is focused on precision medicine, seeking to make healthcare more personalized with considerations for an individual’s environment, lifestyle and family health history. Researchers will be able to use these data to conduct thousands of studies, which may help them discover and match the right treatment to the right person at the right time.

Now in its fifth year, the All of Us Research Program is continuing its quest to enroll at least one million people into the nation’s largest and most diverse health database. The aim in Wisconsin is to enroll participants who reflect the diversity of the nation, shedding light on health differences based on age, gender, ethnicity and socioeconomics.

It’s also a unique opportunity for participants to play an active role in modern medicine for the benefit of future generations. The program seeks anyone, 18 years of age or older, of any race, ethnicity and sexual orientation, to share their health data and samples of blood and urine to build the largest health database of its kind. Participants receive $25 upon completion.

Visit https://allofus.wisc.edu to learn more about our UW efforts in the community.