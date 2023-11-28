Give The Gift That Gives Twice--Buy Local and Support Area Farms

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Artemis Provisions and Cheese and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Artemis Provisions and Cheese, visit https://www.artemisprovisions.org/.

Gift giving season is in full swing and sometimes you need that little extra something for those on your list that nothing seems to fit. Buying a locally produced gift basket may be the perfect solution. “This is a great way to support local farmers and producers--our gift boxes incorporate really the best of Southern Wisconsin,” said Kingsley Gobourne, owner of Atemis Provisions and Cheese located in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin.

Everything in each box is carefully selected from neighboring small and family owned businesses. “Right next door is Driftless Chocolates, go out to Brunkow Cheese in Darlington, to Ugly Apple in Madison. We truly just focus on our local producers,” Gobourne said.

Premade gift boxes are perfect for that hard to buy for someone like teachers, to say thank you to a friend or family member, or as the perfect host/hostess gift.

“It’s the best gift idea really that you could have for the holidays or any time of year. If you have a loved one that you want to say thank you to, or recognize a gift box is a great idea. Plus, you get the added bonus of knowing your purchase is directly supporting a local business. Gobourne started Artemis Provisions with his wife Melissa as an online effort to help his neighboring farmers sell produce locally, but it has blossomed into a retail outlet and restaurant in Mount Horeb, WI. The Gobournes are working tirelessly to get their new brick and mortar businesses open.

“As we look to the future of produce, we now know that locally-sourced, sustainably-raised produce not only provides you with the most flavorful and nutritious produce options, but it’s also environmentally responsible. These sensible approaches to farming and sourcing foods is why Artemis was created,” said Gobourne.

While the buildout continues on Main Street in Mount Horeb, they continue to source local produce from meat to chocolate from their website where you can select a pre-made gift basket or design your own.

“We have gift boxes made up already. But please, if you don’t see something that you currently like in one of our boxes you can go through our site https://www.artemisprovisions.org/ and pick and choose anything that you do like.”

“Entertaining and feeding our guests has been our way of sharing our love of food and community with our friends and neighbors. We look forward to sharing our recipes, stories, and most of all, access to high quality produce. On our website just click on the order page and you can choose any of the gift boxes that you like,” Gobourne said.