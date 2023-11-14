Need a Little Something to Say Thanks? Bring a Gift That Supports Local Farmers

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Artemis Provisions and Cheese and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Artemis Provisions and Cheese, visit https://www.artemisprovisions.org/.

What started as an online effort to help his neighboring farmers sell produce locally is blossoming into a retail outlet and restaurant in Mount Horeb, WI. Kingsley and Melissa Gobourne own Artemis Provisions and Cheese and are working tirelessly to get their new brick and mortar businesses open.

“As we look to the future of produce, we now know that locally-sourced, sustainably-raised produce not only provides you with the most flavorful and nutritious produce options, but it’s also environmentally responsible. These sensible approaches to farming and sourcing foods is why Artemis was created,” said Kingsley Gobourne, owner of Artemis Provisions & Cheese.

While the build out continues on Main Street in Mount Horeb, they continue to source local produce from turkeys to chocolate from their website where they’ve curated locally sourced gift boxes for holiday giving.

“This is a great way to support local farmers and producers. Our gift boxes incorporate really the best of Southern Wisconsin, from right next door, Driftless Chocolates. Or you go down to Brunkow Cheese in Darlington, and Ugly Apple in Madison. We truly just focus on our local producers,” Gobourne said.

They even have a Thanksgiving charcuterie kit or completely local pizza kit.

”It’s the best gift Idea you could have for the holidays or any time of year. If you have a loved one or family that you want to say thank you to or recognize a teacher, the gift box is a great idea,” Gobourne said. “We have gift boxes made up already. But please, if you don’t see something that you currently like in one of our boxes you can go through our site and pick and choose anything that you do like.”

“Entertaining and feeding our guests has been our way of sharing our love of food and community with our friends and neighbors. We look forward to sharing our recipes, stories, and most of all, access to high quality produce. On our website https://www.artemisprovisions.org/ just click on the order page and you can choose any of the gift boxes that you like,” Gobourne said.