Time to Order Your Fresh Locally Grown Turkey for Thanksgiving Week Delivery

You may have trick or treating in the front of your mind, but Thanksgiving isn’t far away. And if you want a locally-sourced, sustainably-raised turkey this year you have to order now!

“We love people who support our local farmers and producers. We raise some of our own turkeys but we also rely on other producers locally here to fill the orders for Thanksgiving,” explained Kingsley Gobourne, owner of Artemis Provisions and Cheese based in Mt. Horeb.

Local Wisconsin Turkeys have no antibiotics or hormones and are fresh and ready for delivery the week of Thanksgiving.

“There are a lot of great things about a locally raised turkey. It’s an amazing and delicious bird and most local turkeys like ours roam freely outside of a cage,” Gobourne said.

Locally grown produce not only provides your family with the most flavorful and nutritious produce options, but it’s also environmentally responsible. These sensible approaches to farming and sourcing foods is why Artemis Provisions was created. Ordering early when buying locally is imperative as part of the responsible harvesting of turkeys.

“Get your order in right away because we only harvest the animal that we know we already have sold. We want to get those orders in early so you know you will get it fresh the day before Thanksgiving or when you want it delivered,” Gobourne said.

“We exist to put high quality produce, straight from our producers directly on your table. Once you see and taste the difference that locally grown produce provides, you will never return to the store for your meat, eggs and cheese again.”

Learn about the local farmers Artemis partners with and their sustainable farming efforts and order your local turkey by October 30 at https://www.artemisprovisions.org