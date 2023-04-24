Are Youth Sports Robbing Your Teen of Sleep? The Challenge is Real

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Associated Physicians and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Associated Physicians, visit https://www.apmadison.com.

According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the American Academy of Pediatrics, teens and pre-teens aged 13-18 should get between 8 and 10 hours of sleep each night. But, research from the CDC shows that a whopping 73% of teens aren’t getting enough sleep. And sometimes it’s because of the jam packed schedule they keep.

”Youth sports can be a really great thing for kids’ lives but as they start going towards middle school and high school the intensity of the sports goes up and the time commitment certainly can go up,” said Dr. Katy Cahill, Pediatric Medicine Specialist at Associated Physicians. “It’s really important in middle school and early high school to start to set good rhythms and boundaries for what is going to happen in your families and in your children’s lives so that the sports don’t totally take over everything in their lives.”

Given the importance of sleep for brain function, it’s easy to see why teens who don’t get enough sleep tend to suffer from excessive drowsiness and lack of attention that can harm their academic performance.

”Sleep for teenagers is one of the biggest things that I will bang a drum about with my patients and even my own children. Sleep is so important for the kids to recover from intense practices. It’s so important because it is a time when they’re growing a lot and it’s so important for their mental health,” said Dr. Cahill. “If you’ve got a kid who’s really tired, they’re not going to perform well at their practices, they’re going to be crabby at home and not easy to parent, and they’re really going to struggle to be able to focus and pay attention for their academics, so making sure that you’ve got a system to get your kids the most amount of sleep possible is really, really, really important.”

With so much to try to fit into each day, many teens don’t allocate sufficient time for sleep. They may stay up late during the week to finish homework or during the weekend when hanging out with friends, both of which can reinforce their night owl schedule.

Pressure to succeed while managing these extensive commitments can be stressful, and excess stress has been known to contribute to sleeping problems and insomnia.

”The practice times for high schools often go really late at night where the kids may not be getting home until 10-11:00 at night or they might be up trying to get in the pool by 5 am so trying to figure out the systems within your house where you can maximize the sleep that the kids are getting is really important. That may look like having kids make sure that they get their homework done before practice, try to lay out things for the morning so that they can just grab a quick breakfast, grab their water bottle and backpack and be out the door so they can maximize that morning sleep,” Dr. Cahill said.

Electronic devices like cell phones and tablets are ubiquitous among teens, and research, such as the 2014 Sleep in America Poll, finds that 89% or more of teens keep at least one device in their bedroom at night.

Screen time late into the evening can contribute to sleeping problems. Using these devices can keep teens’ brains wired, and incoming notifications can cause disrupted and fragmented sleep. Evidence also points to suppressed melatonin production from exposure to the light from cell phones.

”The biggest thing that I recommend, and teenagers really do not love it when I say this, is trying to limit the screen time after the late practices is really important. Every kid I see walking out of a practice when I pick my kids up, my own included, is grabbing their cell phone and looking at their cell phone and checking their cell phone in the car on the way home. I think that is probably fine, but once they walk into the house if you can try to get your kids to put their cell phone down so they’re not looking at that screen prior to sleep that can be something that, one, helps them be less distracted and focused to try to get to bed, and two, limits the amount of light coming off the screen that may disrupt their sleep cycles.”

For more helpful parenting information visit Associated Physicians https://www.apmadison.com.