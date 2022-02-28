Choosing A Summer Camp--Is Your Child Ready To Sleep At Camp?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Associated Physicians and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Associated Physicians, visit https://www.apmadison.com/.

It’s already time to sign up for summer camp. But, choosing which camp can feel overwhelming. How do you know if your child is ready for a sleep away camp this summer?

“There are activities-specific sleep away camps--like horseback riding camp or soccer camp-- there is also the traditional camp experience where kids sleep in a cabin and sing around a campfire and go swimming. So knowing your child and talking with them about what their interests might be can be helpful in figuring out if they’re ready for camp,” said Dr. Katy Cahill, Pediatric Medicine Specialist with Associated Physicians in Madison. “I think for most kiddos they may be ready for a sleep away experience around 7 to 8 years of age. A lot of the residential camps which are the sleep away camps will offer short weeks for those kiddos so they may go for four days and three nights just to try it out before they’re ready to commit to a full week. There are other camps where kiddos will go for 6 weeks to a whole summer. So I think talking to your kiddo and seeing where they’re at can be something that’s really important. but again i would say most kiddos around 7 to 8 are in a place where they may be ready to do it but they might need to be a little bit older so talking to your kids and figuring out where they’re at is really important.”

Sometimes it’s not the child that is the one hesitating about going to camp.

“As a mom or a dad we may never feel like our children are ever truly ready to leave us they should be able to do their own basic hygiene things--with reminders most camps have a rule if you’re there for a week you need to shower at least twice while you’re there and the kids will come home saying they went swimming in the lake so that’s basically a shower,” Dr. Cahill said. “I think the basic hygiene things of being able to brush teeth, dress themselves and wipe their own bottoms are definitely important things for kids to have. Looking at your child to see if they have the ability to self advocate is important. So if they have things they are sad or nervous about or something they need to tell their counselor, knowing your kiddo can do that sort of thing is helpful. Often you’ll see that during the school year in their classroom if they’re the type of kid who is able to talk to their teacher or ask the lady in the lunchroom if they need an extra napkin, those can be signs that your kiddo is ready to take that leap into some independence.”

The summer camp experience can be tremendously rewarding and confidence building. Finding a camp that’s the right fit matching your child’s interests and skills is key.

“Camp is a great way to cultivate that independence and many families feel like their kids aren’t ready for it at the beginning and then they go through the camp experience and they grow those skills so that is what camp is going to do. It can be tricky because I think a lot of parents have had really wonderful camp experiences and you want that similar experience for your child but your child may not be ready,so if your child is telling you they don’t want to go to camp listen to them otherwise you may be going back to pick them up.”

