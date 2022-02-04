Choosing Summer Camp--Starting Early Key to Success

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Associated Physicians and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Associated Physicians, visit https://www.apmadison.com/.

Believe it or not it’s already time to sign up for summer camp! But what should you consider when choosing a camp?

“Looking at the things that your kids might like to do now can save you a lot of headache and hassle as you go toward the summer,” said Dr. Katy Cahill, Pediatric Medicine Specialist at Associated Physicians. “I think one of the biggest things to consider when choosing a summer camp for your kiddo is to consider their interest. You know your children best, you know the sorts of things that they like and you know what sort of things may or may not be a good fit for them. There are things to consider like whether your child wants to spend the night at a camp or does your child want to do something every day. Would your kiddo do better if he were there for 2 or 3 days?”

Sometimes it’s not the children who are hesitant about camp, it’s the parents who don’t feel ready. Consider the upside to the camp experience. “I think summer camps can be an awesome opportunity for kiddos to reconnect with friends and be around non parental adults, so to consider how your child is going to fit in those settings can be really helpful.”

There are so many camps to choose from, it’s a good idea to think about how your child will spend the day and what will hold his or her interest.

“With picking camps, one of the things I really love about the camp setting is it can be the opportunity to provide something for your child in a more intensive manner, so if they are a soccer player they can do soccer 8 hours a day for 5 days a week and have all soccer. But if it’s something they maybe have never tried before that they don’t know anything about, this can be kind of a small snack for them to get that experience and learn if it’s something they’re really into,” Dr. Cahill said. “One of my kiddos had never fished before and he did a fishing camp and fell in love with it and got amazing instruction and now he’s really in love with it. So to have those experiences where kids can try something new that might be outside of their comfort zone can be really cool in a summer camp setting.”

Overwhelmed at the options? The old fashioned word of mouth can be one of the best ways to learn about great camp options.

“One of the biggest things that we found with our children, and what I hear from talking with other families, is that one of the best ways to find good summer camps is through word of mouth. Some of my kids favorite things were camps we learned about from people who had older kids who had done the camp. There are lots of websites that get published about availability of camp, but word of mouth and talking to people in your neighboorhood can be really wonderful.”

