Daylight Savings: How To Help Kids Adjust to the Time Change

Dreading the time change already? Falling back an hour for daylight savings time can wreak havoc on some family’s schedules.

“Time changes definitely affect kids. They tend to affect the younger kids more,” said Dr. Katy Cahill, Pediatric Medicine Specialist with Associated Physicians in Madison. “The biggest thing that we see is that a time change is kind of like traveling across multiple time zones. So the rule is usually that it takes about a day to recover for every hour of a time zone you cross. So with daylight savings time you’re not crossing a ton of time zones but it definitely can have an impact on your kids.”

So, what can you do to help make it a smoother transition for everyone?

“I think there are definitely ways to try to prepare for it. With much of parenting sometimes we try and it doesn’t work out great. But I think the biggest thing that we will see with kiddos falling back in the fall is that they will tend to wake up early which can be pretty frustrating for families. There are a couple strategies that you can use. One of them is to try to make sure your kids are getting plenty of activity so when it comes time for them to sleep they’re ready to go to bed. That’s something that can be helpful even if they are up early,” Dr. Cahill said.

“The second thing that can be helpful, and this is a strategy that can work really well but it doesn’t always work, is that parents can shift their kids’ bedtime by 30 min per night in the 3 days preceding the time change. And then when the time change happens put kids to bed at their normal bedtime. For some kids doing those brief time period shifts can make a big difference.”

Even if you try these strategies and none of them work, the good news is it shouldn’t take too long to get back to a normal schedule.

“With the time changes even if the kids do struggle through the initial time change most kids reacclimate back to a regular schedule within 1-2 weeks,” Dr. Cahill said.

If you have questions or your child struggles longer than that contact your physician.