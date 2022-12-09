3 Important Steps to Talking Mental Health With Kids

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Associated Physicians and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Associated Physicians, visit https://www.apmadison.com/

Talking about mental health can be a big challenge for families-- many times parents just don’t know where to start. It’s very common and important not to avoid it.

“Talking about mental health with children can be really challenging for families. I think part of the discomfort comes because there is stigma associated with mental health,” said Dr. Katy Cahill Pediatric Medicine Specialist at Associated Physicians in Madison. “I think parents feel there is a lack of information available for them to know how to talk about mental health.”

But, it is not only possible, it’s vital to help children deal with stresses of daily life and even traumatic events in the community and in the news. Dr. Cahill says there are several important concepts to keep in mind. Start by normalizing mental health.

Normalize mental health conversations

“I think talking openly with your kids is a great way to reduce the stigma. In particular, if you are talking about mental health, making an analogy to medical problems-- so you would feel comfortable talking to your kids about asthma, or their peanut allergy. You should feel just as comfortable talking with your kids about their mental health. And you can talk about mental health in a way that lets them know mental health comes from a place where their brain gets knocked off balance and we’ve got treatments to help get that brain back on balance. That can be something that can be really reassuring for kiddos.”

Share your mental health challenges

Another important part of a healthy mental health conversation is including discussion of your own mental health.

“One of the most important things that parents can do to help their kids with mental health is talk with their children about their own mental health. Kids don’t know how to express their feelings if they don’t have that behavior model for them. As an adult this can make us feel really uncomfortable-- but we’re experiencing a lot of these emotions as well. If we can talk about the emotions we are feeling and tell our kids the coping strategies that work for us that can really be helpful for kids,” Dr. Cahill said.

Make sure you listen to how they are feeling and prioritize their emotions.

Discuss coping strategies

“Try not to minimize their emotions. Listening to their emotions validates them and helps them come up with a strategy that can help make them feel better. They may also look to cousins or grandparents, aunts and uncles, or other people who have gone through similar things that they’re experiencing. Gathering those resources can help a child feel like they’re not alone and can help really de-stigmatize the mental symptoms that they’re having and feel better about what’s been going on.”

