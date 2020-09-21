Many Teens Use Birth Control for Noncontraceptive Reasons

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Associated Physicians and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Associated Physicians, visit https://www.apmadison.com/.

There are many reasons why a teenage girl may want to begin using birth control. But choosing the right method can feel confusing.

“Obviously birth control helps avoid an unwanted pregnancy, and we really look forward to times when we can educate young women and their parents or guardians about that,” said Dr. Amanda Schmehil, specialist in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Associated Physicians in Madison.

But besides preventing pregnancy, birth control has many other less talked about advantages. And even if your teen isn’t at risk for pregnancy birth control can be worth investing some time and consideration with your physician.

“Sometimes parents with their kiddos or the kiddos themselves or the pediatrician will refer young women to us to talk about underlying medical conditions, like either they’re not having regular periods or their periods are particularly painful or heavy and those are definitely things that we can help with hormonal regulation or birth control,” Dr. Schmehil explained. “It’s very reasonable to go on hormonal regulation for birth control for that and it’s usually a pretty easy fix for most young women. We also see athletes, dancers all those young women who are very active and really either don’t want to deal with having a period or would rather have the predictability that hormonal regulation can offer.”

The most common types of birth control used for treatment in these situations is LARC’s which may not be entirely familiar to some families.

“Birth control pills are still out there and a solid option and we do talk about that in consultation with patients, but we really love the long acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs)--they’re considered first line for birth control today,” Dr. Schmehil said. “The advantage to the long lasting reversible contraceptives like the IUDs like the arm implant are that the young woman doesn’t have to do anything. Once it’s in it’s there and it’s highly effective, more than birth control pills, it can last for several years, but still fully completely reversible.”

Teen girls using some form of birth control for hormonal regulation is extremely common these days and the physicians at Associated Physicians talk to patients frequently about it.

“It’s one of the number one things that we do and we love doing it because it’s our first exposure usually when a young woman comes in it’s the first chance we get to talk to them about their bodies and taking ownership and responsibility for their bodies and their medical care,” Dr. Schmehil explained.

Finding a physician who is approachable and who your daughter feels comfortable talking to is so important for families. Associated Physicians prides itself on putting that relationship first.

“We really try to get down to the personal level and really learn about our patients and what’s really best for them and have that discussion,” Dr. Schmehil said.

