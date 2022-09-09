Straight Talk on Making Sense of All the Conflicting Parenting Advice

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Associated Physicians and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Associated Physicians, visit www.apmadison.com.

When you become a parent you get plenty of unsolicited advice from well wishing friends and family. Some of it before the child ever even arrives. How do you make sense of it all?

”Finding good parenting information can really be a challenge because there are so many contradicting voices,” Dr. Katy Cahill, Pediatric Medicine Specialist with Associated Physicians in Madison. “It’s important to realize that once you have a child everyone will want to share their opinions with you and those opinions usually come from a place of love and experience. I think those opinions can be challenging and for a lot of parents what we encourage them to say with those conflicting opinions is just to give a, ‘Thank you for sharing that information. I really appreciate your advice.’ Then wade through the information and figure out what’s going to work for you, your child, and your family.”

And since every family is different, even looking for information online can be a struggle to determine what’s best for you, and what to trust.

”You may be seeking information from family, but you may also be seeking information from the internet and websites. I think there’s so much information out on google that it can be difficult to wade through what is information you want to listen to, and what is information that isn’t going to be the most helpful for you.“

”One thing that I find helpful for families is to know if you’re looking at a website, look how many ads are on that website. If that website is looking to sell you something, take some of the advice with a grain of salt,” Dr. Cahill said.

”There are a few websites I really like to tell my patients about. One of them is https://healthychildren.org/English/Pages/default.aspx. That is the website from the American Academy of Pediatrics that offers parenting advice on a variety of subjects. It is based on the guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics experts on a variety of topics and it has wonderful information. One of the other websites I really like is a website called https://pathways.org/. It is a website that has a lot of information about developmental milestones. It’s got great videos and activities for developmentally appropriate play and it’s just a wealth of information and again neither of those two websites are looking to sell you anything.”

“One of the final websites I really like talks about vaccine information which is a hotbed topic for many families when they’re looking to the internet for guidance. It is a website from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. It’s called the vaccine education center, https://www.chop.edu/centers-programs/vaccine-education-center, and it has a list of every vaccine offered through childhood including the covid vaccine. It gives info about risks and benefits, it has information about articles about those vaccines and the primary research and it is a place where parents can go to get good guidance. The CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics also have great information about vaccines but the vaccine education center from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is a particularly user-friendly option a lot of families like,” Dr. Cahill said.”I think ultimately if there are questions you have about your child, your pediatrician is going to be one of your best resources to ask. We’re available at your well child checks, you can always send us my chart messages and we’re here for you if you’ve got questions.”

Find out more or meet Dr. Cahill at www.apmadison.com.