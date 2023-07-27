Supporting Working ParentsTheme of World Breastfeeding Week

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Associated Physicians and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Associated Physicians, visit https://www.apmadison.com/

World Breastfeeding Week is held every year on August 1-7. It was started in 1992 to generate public awareness and support for breastfeeding. This year the theme for the week is supporting working parents. That’s important since there are many different demands on busy mother’s, who may want to breastfeed their babies but haven’t always got the support to continue. Busy working schedules, alongside the many other challenges can mean that women don’t always feel that breastfeeding their child is something that is an accessible option to them. Support is vital.

“Breastfeeding is so challenging and for parents who are wanting to continue their breastfeeding journeys the return to work can really be a hard thing for them,” said Dr. Katy Cahill, Pediatric Medicine Specialist at Associated Physicians Madison.

Planning ahead is key.

“So many families will come up with what their birthing plan is, what they think it’s going to be like when they have their babies at the hospital. We really want families to also consider working on a breastfeeding plan. That can include things like talking with your HR department, talking with your co-workers, asking about where you’re going to pump, how long you’ll have to pump, the frequency that you’ll get to go express milk for your baby. Coming up with those plans ahead of time can really decrease stress as you’re headed back to work,” Dr. Cahill said.

“Also plan how you will stay hydrated, pack lots of your favorite snacks in your pumping bag so while you’re sitting there expressing milk you’re definitely getting your calories in,” said Dr. Cahill.

If you need help, we offer lactation counseling for moms who need assistance latching, pumping, and everything in-between. Our lactation counselors will consider all aspects of your situation and make sure that you have all the tools you need to properly feed your baby. Find more information at https://www.apmadison.com/ or call 608-233-9746 for more information!