Switching Care to a New Doctor--When is the Right Time for Your Teen?

The best obstetricians and gynecologists know that their patient’s health care needs are unique. From pregnancy to bone health, to hormonal changes, you want the best OB/GYN doctor to be there for you, always. But when is the best time to switch to OB/GYN care?

“That’s a great question, there are a lot of guidelines out there but ultimately I think we feel that we are ready to see patients whenever they’re ready, as soon as they start having questions about their period, about sexual activity, about understanding their body,” said Dr. Shefaali Sharma, OB/GYN at Associated Physicians in Madison. “Our goal is to meet these patients young so we can empower them and educate them so they know about their bodies and they’re not afraid of their OB/GYN they want to see their OB/GYN .”

That’s why the OB/GYN specialists of Associated Physicians, LLP are partners in your health care every step of the way. Associated Physicians doctors provide personalized, comprehensive health care in a warm and supportive environment at one convenient location, in Madison. Associated Physicians is dedicated to providing patients with the tools they need to make informed decisions about their healthcare.

“Our goal is to build these relationships early on and ideally see a patient all the way through the journey that is it to have a uterus and to go through all of that,” Dr. Sharma said.

As board-certified physicians and skilled registered nurses, the team at Associated Physicians spends time getting to know you well. The team is always just a phone call away, whether you have a question or need to schedule a same-day appointment. AP Madison is committed to your lifelong health, so they give you the knowledge and resources you need to take the best possible care of yourself at every stage of life.

