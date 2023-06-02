Toddlers Struggle The Most Post Covid To Learn To Socialize

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Associated Physicians and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Associated Physicians, visit https://www.apmadison.com/

The pandemic affected us all in different ways--but toddlers may be the most affected by the loss of opportunity to grow their social skills. What can parents to do help? We asked the Pediatric experts at Associated Physicians in Madison.

“I think that we all have struggled with socialization, but the toddlers have been one of the biggest groups that have been hit because they didn’t have that foundation of socialization entering into the pandemic,” said Dr. Katy Cahill, Pediatric Medicine Specialist at Associated Physicians “For the kiddos who are in daycare or have multiple siblings the impact has been less, but for kiddos who don’t have other siblings at home, and were at home with family or relatives, they may not be as socialized as some of their peers.”

There are a couple things that families can do to help encourage socialization for the kids.

“One of the first things is to recognize that every child will move along in a different developmental pace, so if you’ve got a kid who is really shy, try not to push the kids too hard so that they don’t get scared in social settings,” Dr Cahill said.

Dr Cahill suggests a few things parents can try.

“First is to introduce their kiddos to socialization in public spaces. Taking them to the park, taking them to the zoo and even taking them to different stores and things like that so that the kiddos can see other kids, see other people, and have the opportunity to interact with other kiddos at their own pace,” Dr Cahill said.

“The second thing to consider is taking them, if they’re doing well in those outdoor spaces, to take them to more indoor less formal settings. So doing things like taking them to a storytime at the library, taking them to an open gym at one of the local gyms. Dane County runs something called play and learns and so that’s an opportunity where the parent and child can go to kind of a less formal group setting and the kids can interact and the parents can learn some things.”

“And if kids are doing well with that and parents are open to it, they can start encouraging them to sign up for classes like a music class or something at the little gym. Something where the kids are definitely going to see other kids and they have to follow along with what a teacher is asking them to do.

While all of those are great opportunities for socialization, a more formal setting is also a great option.

“Pre schools are also great for kids. Preschools tend to enroll for fall so a lot of families are filling out applications and looking at different preschool sites. For kiddos who are getting close to two, two and a half close to three is when the kiddos will start doing preschool. So that can be a really awesome opportunity to get some socialization for the kiddos who haven’t had as much opportunity as some of the older kids in our community.”

