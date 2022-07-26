Water Safety Reminders -- Plus Free Fun Pool Safely App

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Associated Physicians and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Associated Physicians, visit https://www.apmadison.com/.

Being around the pool or the lake should be fun and teaching kids to be safe around pools and water is not only important--it can be fun too.

“Pool safety is something that we as pediatricians feel really passionately about. Making sure kids are safe around water is so important,” said Dr Katy Cahill, Pediatric Medicine Specialist with Associated Physicians in Madison. “One of the first things we talk with parents about is always supervising young kids. This basically means being within an arm’s reach of your child if they are not confident swimmers. Don’t turn your back on a kiddo because they can go in the water so quickly.”

“The second thing we like to talk about is teaching your children to swim. Swim lessons are so fun, especially at a young age. Part of that is just getting them used to the water. But as they get older they will get confidence and skills with being in the water. It’s very important to remember, though, that if you have been in swim lessons and you have a kid that’s a confident swimmer, that doesn’t mean that the kids should not be supervised. Even if your kids can swim please make sure they’re well supervised if they’re in a pool or in a lake. We always encourage that kids should never swim alone; they should only swim in supervised areas. Ideally they have a buddy in the water with them with adults supervising close by.”

“For kiddos it’s great to teach them to check the water before they jump in. They need to know how deep the water is because if they’re going into a very deep area that might be something that might be over their comfort level. Many kids will overestimate their skills so teaching the kids that that’s one of the very first things they should do when they get to the pool -- see where the deep areas are so they know that ahead of time so they’re not getting in a situation that’s more than what their skills allow.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has its own Pool Safely Campaign including a fun App! There are four fun games to help your kids learn how to stay safer around pools and spas, featuring fan favorites Splish and Splash.

“It’s not just pools where water can be a problem for kids,” said Dr. Cahill. “Making sure you’re emptying buckets, tubs emptying kiddie pools when you’re done using them and then storing them upside down when you’re not using them so they’re not accumulating water that could be a problem when you’re not realizing it. One of the final things we talk with families about is learning CPR. There are many resources where you can learn CPR and that is something that can really be a life saving skill even if you don’t have a pool. It’s great to be professionally trained in CPR so if something does come up you’ve got those skills.”

