What Type of Birth Control is Best for You? Things to Consider When Making a Change

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Associated Physicians and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Associated Physicians, visit https://www.apmadison.com/.

These days there are many choices when it comes to birth control. Finding the right option for you can feel overwhelming, so having a trusted source for information is vital.

“We are very lucky to live in a time where we have a lot of different choices,” said Dr Amanda Schwartz, OB/Gyn at Associated Physicians in Madison. “I kind of put birth control into two different types. One is the typical birth control that you think of-- the birth control pill, the patch, the NuvaRing that have estrogen and progesterone-containing components. And then there are progesterone only options which thankfully also tend to be those that last a longer time and you have to think about less. Things like your Nexplanon, your IUD, Depo Provera.”

Whether you’re considering short acting hormonal methods or long acting hormonal methods, how do you know what type of birth control is best for you?

”You know I think it kind of depends on what kind of symptoms we’re trying to control. For people who really don’t want to get a period we can sometimes do that with a birth control pill. The IUD works really well for that. If you’re looking mostly just for birth control purposes pregnancy prevention the IUD, the Nexplanon, those are great options.I think it totally just depends on what we’re trying to fix,” Dr. Schwartz said.

How birth control works, as well as its effectiveness, convenience and affordability are all things to consider. That’s why Dr. Schwartz likes talking to her patients about what’s available and what might be the best solution for each patient’s personal situation.

”This is one of my favorite parts of my job, actually is the education piece. I just love empowering people to take control of their bodies and learn about the different options available and help troubleshoot when things aren’t going well. But yea talk to us we love that piece.”

