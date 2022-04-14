When Can You Start Leaving Your Child Home Alone?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Associated Physicians and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Associated Physicians, visit https://www.apmadison.com/.

Many families feel unsure about when it’s ok to start leaving kids home alone. We asked the pediatric experts at Associated Physicians for advice.

“Child readiness to stay home alone is variable amongst kids and variable amongst houses. It depends on the situation the child is in, their neighborhood, if they have neighbors nearby, if they have little siblings they might need to be responsible for,” said Dr. Katy Cahill, Pediatric Medicine Specialist with Associated Physicians in Madison. “In general, kids are ready to be home alone usually by 10 to 12 years of age.”

Here are a few things to think about as you consider starting to leave children home alone. Before anything else, talk to your child about the idea first and make sure they feel comfortable being home alone before you start approaching the subject of being home alone and leaving them.

“Before they get to stay home alone, going through what that’s going to look like when they’re home alone is really important so having expectations about whether they are going to be allowed to go outside and play. Should they answer the door if somebody rings the doorbell? What sort of things can they do when they’re home alone? Those conversations are really important,” Dr. Cahill said. “The other thing to think about and consider is does your child have a form of communication so if they do need something they can be in contact with you and what that frequency of contact is going to look like. Setting boundaries of when you get home from school you’re going to text and let me know or call and let me know and maybe setting that boundary that you don’t have to call every 5 minutes or you don’t have to call if your brother doesn’t want to play chutes and ladders for the 15th time. Setting those boundaries with kids and then going through some of those scenarios with them, so say the Fed EX person rings the doorbell should you open the door should you not open the door? Are you allowed to have your friends come over if your parents aren’t home? So going through some of those situations that might come up when the kiddos start being home alone with the kiddos before you leave them is a very good idea.”

For many families practice makes perfect, and for kids, “A lot of families will work on small amounts of time that they’re gone and then stretch those once the kids show that they are capable and comfortable with being home alone. I’ve had families tell me that they came home to their 13-year-old hiding in the closet and I’ve had other families tell me that at 8 they could go out for a run and lock the doors and come back and the kiddos are chilling and doing great. It does depend on the child and their temperament and their comfort level.”

“It is something that we regularly answer,” Dr. Cahill said. “We don’t know your children as well as you know your children, but we can be a sounding board about things you may not have thought about. Things you want to consider before you leave your kiddos home. I do have families that will ask if it is OK to leave my kiddo home yet and I’m like probably not yet, in general it’s probably going to be 10-12 before the kids are ready to safely fly solo.”

Learn more about pediatrics and other specialties at APMadison.com.