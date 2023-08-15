When Should A Teen Start Seeing an OB/GYN?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Associated Physicians and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Associated Physicians, visit APMadison.com.

Changing doctors is not easy for many reasons. But when a young woman is considering switching from a pediatrician to an Ob-Gyn she may have a lot of questions.

“We have some overlap and some things we do separately. The American Academy of Pediatrics and American College of Ob-Gyns recommends that adolescents see someone who’s comfortable talking about sexual health at some point in their teen years. So that’s your pediatrician, great. We’re also happy to do that and talk through this too,” said Dr Amanda Schwartz, Ob-Gyn with Associated Physicians in Madison.

There are many reasons why a young woman might want to see a specialist much earlier in her teenage years when puberty hits and her body is going through rapid change.

Switching to an OB/GYN can be intimidating and at Associated Physicians the Doctors know that. That’s why they make it a priority to make sure patients are comfortable and feel supported with every part of their care.

“I also want people to know that coming to an Ob-Gyn doesn’t mean you have to have a pelvic exam. A lot of times we just want to talk to you and educate you and answer questions,” Dr. Schwartz said.

The OB/GYN’s at Associated Physicians dedicated to giving their patients the best in personalized care. They place a high value on effective communication and making sure they are available when needed. They also know that as women get older they may want to change doctors again as their needs change.

“As you get older a lot of people have more medical problems so probably an internal medical doctor as a primary care provider makes more sense but we’re always here for any gyn issues,” Dr. Schwartz said.

To learn more and meet the OB/GYN team at Associated Physicians visit APMadison.com.