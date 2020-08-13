When Should A Teen Start Seeing an OB/GYN?

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Associated Physicians and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Associated Physicians, visit https://www.apmadison.com/.

Most parents have few questions about scheduling an orthodontist appointment or scheduling a dermatology exam, but when it comes to switching care for a teenager from pediatrics to gynecology that’s a little more confusing.

“In a woman who has been comfortable with their provider but maybe getting toward their early 20′s, we usually like to see women for their first pap test and pelvic exam by age 21, so they really don’t need to have a pelvic exam before that unless there’s an issue,” said Dr. Amanda Schmehil, specialist in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Associated Physicians in Madison, the city’s longest-serving independent multi-specialty medical practice.

There are many reasons why a young woman might want to see a specialist much earlier in her teenage years when puberty hits and her body is going through rapid change.

“We may see women for more discussion visits, or things like birth control and cycle regulation or painful periods. But a lot of times it doesn’t mean we have to do an actual pelvic exam which is what most young women are afraid of,” Dr. Schmehil explained.

Switching to an OB/GYN can be intimidating and at Associated Physicians the Doctors know that. That’s why they make it a priority to make sure patients are comfortable and feel supported with every part of their care.

“The nice thing is we’re women so we’ve been through it so we know what to expect and that anxiety about having that first pelvic exam. So we really take our time, talk these young women through what to expect with the pelvic exam, and try to talk them through any anxieties that are very reasonable to have with this exam,” Dr. Schmehil said.

The OB/GYN’s at Associated Physicians dedicated to giving their patients the best in personalized care. They place a high value on effective communication and making sure they are available when needed. “We can say, ‘I know this is more comfortable for me,’ so I try to offer this to my patients too,” Dr. Schmehil said. “We like to have that kind of relationship with our patients so that they can really feel comfortable. If they trust us with their exam, then they’re more likely to trust us with other things that are going on in their lives or their health care,” Dr. Schmehil said.

