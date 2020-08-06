Getting Into Nature--More Important Now Than Ever

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Camp Anokijig and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Camp Anokijig, visit https://www.anokijig.com/

The pandemic continues to create havoc for normal life as we know it, but there may be one silver lining to the life with empty calendars and nothing but time on the schedule. Many families have taken advantage of nature outings to help pass the time and are unknowingly addressing a growing phenomenon known as Nature Deficit Disorder.

”It’s been around for about 10 years or so, but definitely growing in awareness,” said Heidi Mabie Associate Program Director at Camp Anokijig, located in Plymouth, Wisconsin on Little Elkhart Lake where being in nature is the central theme of their business. “Nature Deficit Disorder is basically when kids don’t get enough exposure outdoors it’s really about what they’re missing out on as far as life development skills.”

We are learning more about why this is happening over time because of how we live our lives before COVID, being over scheduled going from school to sports to other activities constantly. Experts say lack of exposure to nature can result in behavior changes.

“We had very very busy kids. There was very little unstructured time where kids were able to explore or entertain themselves. Often when you think back when we were kids, Mom or Dad pushed us out the door and said come home when the street light comes on and what we did outside was find a way to play and explore.”

The pandemic forced families to clear their calendars and find the desire to spend time outdoors to escape the monotony of everyday life with no scheduled activities. For many, it was a wake up call to get back to nature and a potential silver lining.

”We were so consumed with the screen or so consumed with a project and step by step all the time that when we don’t have that structure in place we don’t know how to respond we don’t know what to do.”

Mabie says before COVID, camps like Anokijig were seeing campers who didn’t know how to be in nature or explore in outdoor settings.

”Oftentimes kids and adults are very afraid of our natural world. Something like a bug will capture their attention, they will raise anxieties and fears and they have a hard time moving past that bug, it becomes their singular focus and they end up missing out on other things because it’s such a new experience. So, at camp especially we try to normalize that natural environment, bugs are a part of our life they’re going to happen and here’s what you can do to not be afraid of it. Or, here’s where you can experience them little by little until that comfort level comes up.”

Attending camp is partly about facing some fears. And camping at home or exploring any green space can provide that same experience.

”And it’s not just bugs. It could be sleeping outside your bedroom. It could be navigating a trail in the dark. It’s part of having an environment that’s very supportive and where campers can really learn together as a group and know that it’s ok if you’re a little afraid.”

But there are also many special things about being in nature like sleeping under the stars and listening to crickets.

“It’s one of the special things that you can do at camp especially if you’re living in a city and you’re used to traffic at night. Being at camp just kind of provides that magical environment that not only is new and fun and exciting but also very calming.”

