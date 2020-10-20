Learning to Take a Risks - Summer Camp Builds Confidence and Battles Anxiety

Sponsored - If your child is among the 14 million who would like to be heading off to camp this summer, there’s a good chance they will return home with more than just memories and a camp t-shirt. Lots of research is showing many benefits of summer camp that go far beyond swimming and hiking. High on the list is building self-confidence. The American Camp Association reports 74% of summer campers say they did something at camp that they were afraid to do at first. That’s no surprise to Heidi Mabie, Program Director at Camp Anokijig. In fact it’s all a part of the camp experience and a lot of research is being done on kids today needing to take risks when the stakes are low.

“Risk taking is how we learn and how we grow, it’s how we challenge ourselves,” said Mabie. “If we always make everything perfect for kids, if we always take away all of the anxiety, take away all of the risk our kids don’t learn anything and they learn to become dependent on us to pave the way and realistically in life mom or dad aren’t going to be there to do that--it’s not the real world.”

For the helicopter and snow plow parent generation, risk taking has been practically eliminated. Summer Camp is the perfect environment to allow kids to take those important steps in personal growth.

“It really is, the environment of camp is very supportive in nature. There is no one saying you only get one chance at this. You try things and you tweak what doesn’t go right the first time and you learn what to correct and then eventually you start getting the hang of it you start getting the feel of it and then before you know it you’re doing it,” Mabie explained.

Camp allows kids to do some things they may have thought they couldn’t do. They face their own apprehension, and fear and take the risk. Then they walk away with the personal pride of having accomplished something that they had to rely only on themselves to do.

“When kids are pushed outside of their comfort zone, those feelings of nervousness and anxiety--that’s normal, that’s a good thing, that’s our survival instincts kicking in. But working through all that and being able to walk away and say, ‘I can do things that are hard--I can do things that I’m a little unsure of’, gives you confidence and gives you positivity to try other new things.”

One study found that 70% of parents reported that their child increased their self confidence while at camp. Whether it’s making it through homesickness, or learning archery or how to canoe, or even dealing with bugs and the outdoors, there is a lot more going on at camp than just fun and games.

“We are building skills for life. What kids take away isn’t going to leave them as soon as they get home. They’re going to reflect on those memories, they’re going to take that newfound focus to school the next year. They’re going to learn how to make better friends and be a team player. And so all that is going to stick with them for the rest of their lives.”

Camp Anokijig is a residential camp that’s been hosting children and families for 90 years in Plymouth, Wisconsin on Little Elkhart Lake. As one of the premiere youth camps in the country, Camp Anokijig offers one of the top camp experiences available and draws campers from around the world. For more information or to sign up for camp visit Anokijig.com