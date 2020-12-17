Need For Nature Grows- Summer Camps Popular In Spite of Covid19

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Camp Anokijig and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Camp Anokijig, visit https://www.anokijig.com/.

After a full year of dealing with virtual learning, parents are seeking outdoor screen-free enrichment for their children maybe more than ever before. That may be why camping spots for summer 2021 are filling fast.

“We’ve seen with our registration numbers so far that camp is a very popular option for the summer and parents are not waiting to plan their summer schedules. It’s time now,” said Heidi Mabie, Program Director at Camp Anokijig located in Plymouth, Wisconsin on Little Elkhart Lake where being in nature is the central theme of their business. “Here at Camp Anokijig we believe that every child deserves an opportunity to come to camp and just because we’re in the middle of a pandemic doesn’t mean, for us, that all camp needs to stop. We’ve made quite a few changes and we’ve increased our safety protocols to help make a camp experience a safe experience this summer.”

Those changes started last summer and will continue into summer 2021, starting with limiting the number of campers to less than half of capacity.

“That was the major change to our program in 2020 and as we move forward into 2021 camp will run with a maximum of 120 campers per session. For most of our weeks that is available to the campers that are in grades 5 and above. There are certain weeks throughout the summer where our younger campers in grades 2-4 are able to join in,” said Mabie.

That model worked last summer

“It’s actually going really well. Last summer in 2020 we ran 7 weeks of summer camp and we had zero cases of Covid which is a great accomplishment and we’re very proud of that. “We owe that to our campers and their families for being able to jump on board and trust us and be willing to participate in some of these changes. We owe it to our staff members who had to make these changes happen and were actually the feet on the ground and we owe it to some of our administrative leadership team that came up with these changes and did the research and sat in on the meetings to figure out what would be the best way to move forward.”

Most notably, campers adhere to social distancing and mask protocols.

“We do require that our campers wear masks around each other and we try to physically distance those campers as much as possible and spend as much time outdoors as we can. Kids will wear masks anytime they are within six feet of another person,” Mabie explained.

But the biggest change comes in less freedom to choose activities.

“The program is different,” Mabie explained Camp Anokijig is known for a lot of free choice and campers are able to make up their own day-- they get to pick where they go and what they do. It was really important to us for contact tracing purposes that campers who live together and eat together also go to different program spaces as a group, so in case there would be something break out we could easily isolate those involved. We still did a combination where campers would be assigned to what we called fun zones. They would be assigned to a fun zone for an hour and perhaps that fun zone would have woodworking and arts and crafts and archery. Then in a different hour they would move to three different activities.”

“In between each of those hour-long programming times, we really increased our sanitizing and cleaning. Every program space had their own cleaning schedule as far as what surfaces needed to be wiped down how we were going to prevent any transmission between one group to the other. We also had a team, a sanitizing crew that would go around to the general camp program areas, like the dining hall, commonly shared bathrooms, different spaces shared by all groups, and they were sanitized multiple times a day, some even hourly. Plus, a cleaning crew went through and sanitized each of the living sections each day, hitting the tents and the beds and those specific bathrooms.”

There is more. The days of camp were changed to run Sunday through Friday instead of ending on Saturday as tradition holds.

“What we did with that extra day, besides give our staff some well deserved time off, was we brought in a professional sanitizing crew and they came around with more intense procedures and more abilities to really get into the nooks and crannies and really do a deep cleaning each and every week,” Mabie said.

The camp monitored campers with temperature checks and symptom checks daily and changed their traditional health procedures.

“We’ve taken our health lodge and we’ve changed it into different zones. If somebody should exhibit symptoms of Covid 19 or have that elevated temperature, we used our main level for treating that and some isolation. We used our lower level for general stomach aches, headaches, normal things that can pop up at camp and we did a little bit of triage outside in a protected tent, so for bandaids and scrapes and things like that those kids didn’t even have to come indoors.”

Extra hand washing stations have been added along with more locations with hand sanitizer and increased wiping down and sanitizing of equipment and plastic barriers at all counter service locations.

“That mainly applied in our main lodge where we do meal service. Instead of buffet style where everybody touches the same soup ladle or same set of tongs we still served off the buffet line but campers went down the line and they told the kitchen staff member who was gloved, if they wanted mashed potatoes, if they wanted green beans and that staff member put it on their plate and they picked it up at the end of the line.”

Even parents were asked to adhere to some changes.

“We staggered our check in and check out throughout the beginning day and last day, so we had two or three groups checking in at one time in different areas. We asked that only one parent come with the camper and also, parents did not go with their camper to the living sections to set up the beds, that was all done by our staff and it really cut down on parents criss-crossing and maybe some cross contamination.”

Feedback from both campers and parents has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Campers have really given us some good feedback with, ‘Hey I’m so glad I came to camp, it was really important that I came. Even though it was a little different I really liked it or maybe I even liked it better’. Kids definitely showed less signs of homesickness during the summer and I think they got to spend more time getting to know their cabin mates and getting to know their staff counselors. They got to do a lot of the activities that they would expect from an Anokijig summer. They just did them in a little different programming format. And the parents were thrilled. Parents were very respectful and jumped on board-- very supportive of the different procedures we were putting into place.”

“Parents really were excited that kids could come to camp and they saw the benefit of camp because maybe their kids were behind a screen for 3 months trying to do school and I think that will hold true going into summer 2021 more and more kids are doing virtual learning or they’re in and out of school depending on their exposure.”

All in all, Mabie says the year has been a positive experience.

“It’s been fun. It’s been full of challenges and we’ve learned quite a bit. There are some things that were developed because of the pandemic and are actually probably going to go forward once we get back into regular camp.”

“We’re really looking forward to another successful summer and hopefully we won’t have to do too much more of this because the situation will improve and as our situation improves we’ll be in contact to hopefully open up more spaces and bring more kids an Anokijig summer experience.”

“If you go on our website anokijig.com the very first thing when you attempt to register will be to review all of our covid 2021 summer camp features so that not only you have an understanding but you can share that with your camper as well. Some campers don’t want to come to camp if it’s not what they’ve experienced 2 or 3 years ago. We want to make sure that expectations are clear and make sure everybody’s on board with what needs to happen and this is the way it’s going to be for right now hopefully that will change.”