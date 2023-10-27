Accessibility to Live Performance Key To Children’s Theater of Madison Mission

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Children’s Theater of Madison and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Children’s Theater of Madison, visit https://ctmtheater.org/.

Accessible theater is the future of live theater, and theater companies are working to include all audiences to their performances. Nowhere is that more important or central to the mission than Children’s Theater of Madison.

“Accessibility is really key to everything that we do,” said Allen Ebert, Executive Director Children’s Theater of Madison. “We have our student matinee program which is really a great entry point for youth who are going to school. They can come and see a show with their classes,” said Ebert.

Student matinees offer educators the ability to engage students through the magic of theater and enhance their learning in and outside of the classroom. Performances are offered throughout the school year, as well as enrichment guides and post-show talkbacks.

“During Covid we started a Yo Co (Young Company) touring show where we actually packed our CTM van with a set and actors and we brought people out to community centers around the community,” Ebert said. “We continue with our American Sign Language shows and our sensory friendly shows.”

CTM offers one ASL interpreted performance for each production for patrons who are d/Deaf or hard of hearing. ASL Interpreted performances are Saturday matinee performances. Assistive listening devices are available for all CTM shows. Sensory friendly performances provide extra support inside & outside the theater to enable children on the autism spectrum or for those with sensory or communication needs & their families to be able to attend the performance together. The main goal of a sensory friendly performance is to create a space where youth and their families feel comfortable, supported, and free to be themselves.

“There are always ways we are looking to improve so we welcome community suggestions on ways we can become even more accessible,” Ebert said. “So much has changed in our industry over the last 3-5 years we’re just looking at how can we improve and how can we meet people where they need to be met.”

