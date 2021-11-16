Beautiful New MYArts Building Open As Home To Youth Arts

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Children’s Theater Madison and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Children’s Theater Madison, visit https://ctmtheater.org/.

Even the pandemic couldn’t stop the exciting culmination of years of hard work and dedication to bring a new facility for youth arts to Madison. The brand new MYArts Center located in downtown Madison on the corner of East Mifflin and Ingersol Streets is open and now the new home of Children’s Theater of Madison.

“It is truly exciting to be here in so many ways,” said Roseann Sheridan, Artistic Director of Children’s Theater of Madison. “Our new home, where everything behind the scenes happens and some of our performances happen.”

Many youth arts organizations are hampered by overcrowded, costly, unaffordable space. This lack of space limits their ability to offer more educational programs and reach more children. MYArts, Madison’s Youth Arts Center, provides welcoming, affordable space with four stories and 65,000 square feet.

“For CTM, MYArts Center has space for classes, summer camps, rehearsals, offices, technical shops, costumes, costume storage, everything under one roof. We’re no longer spread out and people wonder where CTM is?” said Sheridan.

MYArts, Madison’s Youth Arts Center, is home to anchor organizations Madison Youth Choirs and Children’s Theater of Madison,

“We’re still a resident company at Overture Center and we’ll continue to do productions there like A Christmas Carol in the Capitol Theater and this year Stellaluna in the Playhouse. But this gives us another venue to perform in as well as do all the work we need to do to get these shows done.”

The beautiful new building is open to the community now, completely accessible and a gem for the Arts in Madison and the entire community.

Among the highlights:

15 rehearsal studios and classrooms from 600 square feet to 2,000 square feet, designed for music, theater, and dance, including a sensory-friendly studio

A 300-seat theater

A flexible performance studio seating up to 125

Community space on each floor

Visual art gallery space

Costume and production shops

Shared office space for anchor and community partners

Two large outdoor patios providing gathering, program, and event spaces

“We’re one of the two anchor partners with Madison Youth Choir and many other community partners using this facility,” Sheridan said.

To learn more, visit CTMtheater.org or MadisonYouthArts.org.