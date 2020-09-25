Beautiful New Venue for Youth Arts Set to Open in 2021

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Children’s Theater Madison and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Children’s Theater Madison, visit https://ctmtheater.org/

After a year of pandemic cancelled events and performances, 2021 holds hope and expectation for Children’s Theater of Madison. Not only does CTM expect to begin in-person performances again, Madison’s brand new Youth Arts Center is slated for completion as well.

“The Madison Youth Arts Center is a 4 story facility that will have a theater, a black box, 15 rehearsal classroom studios and office space,” explained Allen Ebert, Executive Director of Children’s Theater of Madison. “The purpose of the facility is to be a home for the arts in madison and we really want to ensure that it’s a home for all, not just for some. There are a lot of youth arts organizations out there who are doing wonderful work and they just don’t have the space and even CTM struggled with that we didn’t really have the adequate proper space to lift up the youth and what they were doing. So this will be a facility designed for youth arts at the core.”

It is being built on the corner of Mifflin Street and Ingersoll Street right across from Lapham Elementary School.

Children’s Theater of Madison and Madison Youth Choirs are the two anchor partners who have come together to form Madison Youth Arts Center. And that center will have staff. We will not be staffing it, it will just be a home for us as it will be a home for youth choirs as well as many other youth arts organizations. We’re in talks with a lot of different youth arts organizations in town and we’re excited about this dream and it’s coming to reality. Construction has not stopped due to covid which has been amazing," Ebert said.

Ebert says Madison’s art scene for youth is bursting at the seams and there just isn’t enough space currently to serve the need.

“We’ve often said there’s enough interest and enough need in the community to build a couple of these process oriented classroom type spaces and that’s the beauty of Madison and the surrounding area. We celebrate art, we celebrate culture and having places to really tell those stories of all is important. Madison Youth Arts Center is about process. The reason CTM really needed a space like this, and we’re so excited about it, is for our educational programming. We really didn’t have a home and space to do the educational programming around the theater arts and so we were forced to be in basements and churches and other locations and we simply could not meet the demand. We had to turn kids away because we didn’t have the space or there were barriers to access, so this really gives us an opportunity to look at that in a whole new light and actually have the ability to meet the demand and have proper space for the process work.”

The center is slated to be open in summer of 2021.

″The center is meant for people to come and to gather and to share dreams and hopes and stories and laugh together and cry together. We are really, really excited. We still have around $3.5 million yet to raise for the campaign, so there’s still some work to do, but we’re close and it really will be a beacon of hope."

To learn more visit CTM theater.org.