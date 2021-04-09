Bravo to CTM Theater -- Finding Silver Lining in Covid Programming

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Children’s Theater Madison and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Children’s Theater Madison, visit https://ctmtheater.org/

The pandemic has been a challenge for all of us, but Children’s Theater of Madison has been a shining example of how to make lemonade out of lemons, with their continued virtual programming.

“Our mission is to educate, engage and inspire young people in their communities and we feel like as an arts organization it’s our responsibility and privilege to continue to do that even in these times,” said Erica Berman, CTM Director of Education & Community Engagement. “I’m really proud of the work CTM has done and the feedback we’ve gotten has been pretty extraordinary! The education department people are saying that their students literally leap out of bed--that’s the phrase that they use--leap out of bed to come to our programs! Right now we’re doing a residency with Kromrey Middle School and Glacier Creek Middle School in Middleton and some of the feedback has been so positive.”

Not all of the programming is based on drama. There are programs to encourage all sorts of creative outlets for young people to release anxiety and angst from the many losses of the pandemic.

“Writing has been a lifeline for certain students and so these residencies, these arts education activities, I feel like that’s usually how they are for young people even in the best of times, but now I think it’s even more important for young people to have a vehicle of expression of creativity especially when the world feels so uncertain. Our classes give them an opportunity to have agency and creativity in a very uncertain world,” Berman said.

CTM jumped into action shortly after lockdowns began to create online programming for their students.

“I think we offer it in a really innovative way,” Berman said. “We’re really using all of the creative tools and we’re really leaning into the medium. So using chat to create different scenes, changing backgrounds to evoke certain settings, finding found objects in our own spaces that we can create a scene out of. We’re learning how to tell stories based on how close or far we are from the camera on Zoom. So we’re really embracing the medium that we’re given right now in these times. As opposed to saying, ‘Gosh, we wish we were in person,’ well of course we do and our students do but instead, really pivoting and being able to offer really high quality programming that students can enjoy and that can celebrate all the things that we would celebrate even if we could be in person.”

Spring and summer classes are underway and there is still time to sign up.

“Everyone can visit our website CTMtheater.org all of our classes and our educational programs are on that website. We have a wonderful program called the Goodwin project that’s up there which starts conversations around race for young people they’re short plays and you can access those as well. There’s ton’s to see on the CTM website so I hope you join us.”