Children’s Theater of Madison Announces New Season Lineup And Ticket Sale

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Children’s Theater of Madison and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Children’s Theater of Madison, visit https://ctmtheater.org

Children’s Theater of Madison has announced its line up for the new season and amazing ticket prices when you take advantage of the pre-season savings. This season offers something for everyone!

“We have an extraordinary season about young people doing extraordinary things!” said interim artistic director Brian Cowing. “We start off easin’ on down the road with ‘The Wiz!’ It’s a great retelling of the Wizard of Oz.”

In this Tony-award winning iconic musical, Dorothy’s adventures in the Land of Oz are set to a dazzling, lively mixture of rock, gospel and soul music. The extraordinary score features favorite songs such as “Soon as I Get Home,” “Slide Some Oil To Me,” “He’s a Mean Old Lion,” and many more. The Wiz runs October 7-22.

“Second up we have our grandest production of the year, ‘A Christmas Carol’ in the Captiol Theater--our holiday tradition for the Madison area,” Cowing said.

CTM’s signature production returns to the Capitol Theater in full Victorian splendor to celebrate the holiday season. In Charles Dickens’ timeless story, the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future take Scrooge on a life-changing journey, reminding us all that it’s never too late to let your light shine bright. A Madison tradition for over 40 years! Featuring La Shawn Banks as Ebenezer Scrooge and Directed by Brian Cowing A Christmas Carol runs December 9-23.

“Next up we have a new co-commissioned production with 3 other theater companies around the nation called ‘Life Doesn’t Frighten Me I Am Fearless Royalty’ based off of the wonderful Maya Angelou poem,” Cowing said.

“Shadows on the wall Noises down the hall Life doesn’t frighten me at all.” So begins Maya Angelou’s inspiring poem and the opening of this original play by multi-disciplinary hip-hop artist Paige Hernandez. Celebrate every child’s unique strength and courage in this upbeat, interactive, musical adventure reminding us all that we are indeed fearless royalty! This production runs February 3-18.

“Then we have something really for teens! It’s ‘The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical’ based on the best selling children’s book series,” Cowing said.

Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can’t control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus’ lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Join Percy and friends as they encounter mythological creatures, solve the riddle of the Oracle, and learn just how resilient they truly are in this action-packed adventure with a thrilling original rock score. Percy Jackson runs March 2-17.

“We follow that all up with ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ about a young girl seeing hope in horrible times,” Cowing said.

Don’t miss this powerful adaptation created especially for young audiences. Anne Frank’s account of her time as a young adolescent, hiding in the now infamous attic during the Nazi occupation of Amsterdam is simultaneously heartwarming and heart-wrenching. An important story that must be told and never forgotten. Diary of Ann Frank runs May 4-19.

“It’s the best time to get great seats and tickets with our extraordinary sale with 40% off. You can find it all at CTMtheater.org.”