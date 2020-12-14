CTM Christmas Carol Featured Tonight on Facebook

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Children’s Theater Madison and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Children’s Theater Madison, visit https://ctmtheater.org/.

For many Madison area families it’s not truly Christmas until they see the iconic Scrooge and his Christmas Eve change of heart performed by The Children’s Theater of Madison. But like everything else this year has to be different.

“This year, obviously we can’t be in person in the Capitol Theater, so we’re going to continue the tradition of A Christmas Carol and do it virtually-- but with a really unique way of telling the story,” explained CTM Creative Director Roseann Sheridan.

”We’ve gathered over 80 community members, young actors, professional actors, civic leaders, media personalities, and everyone has been so generous and given of their time and their talent. Everybody has one line or phrase or passage from the story and they videotaped themselves and we’re putting that into a larger image that has pictures from past shows that correspond with the moment that they’re narrating. You get to visit the show with theatrical production images and then see this image of a person from our community narrating it. Some people have a simple short line like, ‘bah humbug,’ and others have larger passages.”

Among those “performing” in the virtual version of the show are all of the Scrooges that have been in the show for the last 15 years and many other former actors.

“All kinds of people that have been there that were either children in the show at that time and now are young adults or college students. We have adult actors, all kinds of people from our community and beyond. It’s going to be a community telling and the other thing that’s really unique about it is that it’s underscored, the whole way by a 6 piece orchestra that we assembled back in the early fall and recorded. So, all the narration is timed out and underscored with this beautiful music and you’ll get to see images of the orchestra playing as well,” Sheridan explained.

The production will be available to stream beginning through December 31.

“People will be able to watch it in their households with whoever they’re with. We’re also going to be streaming it to all of the hospital rooms at the American Family Children’s Hospital. It’s a very family friendly telling. There’s lots of kids in it, there’s lots of adults in it, it’s a very classic CTM,” Sheridan said.

And it will be available to stream at no charge.

“It is a gift to our community from CTM,” Sheridan explained. “For over 40 years CTM has been doing A Christmas Carol for our community and bringing generations together. It’s such a tradition. I’ve had people tell me, children tell me, ‘Our Christmas doesn’t start until we go to a Christmas Carol.’ There are a lot of things people can choose to watch online and there’s a lot of versions of holiday tales. There’s movie versions of Christmas stories and we just really wanted this to be something really special for our community and do everything we can to make it accessible to everybody.”

In return, CTM will ask that you consider making a donation.

“We ask for people to make a donation to CTM if they can. Any amount helps. Every penny counts. We need that help right now very much, but we don’t want to make that a barrier or deterrent for anybody watching the show.”

On Christmas Eve it will also be available on Facebook.

“So you can access it through Facebook as well as on the 24th and we chose that date because everything that happens in the story happens on Christmas Eve. It was Christmas Eve that Scrooge went home, that Jacob Marley appeared. It was Christmas Eve that he goes back to every year from past, present and the future so we wanted to make it something special on Christmas Eve.”

“There are over 85 members of our community that will appear in this show from professional actors to the Lt. Governor, the UW marching band director, and our mayor and our governor. The best thing ever is just to get thousands of people to see it, to just watch it and see it and enjoy it. Getting the word out and getting people to know it’s out there, click on it and watch it. It’s only 35 minutes long and it’s really engaging from start to finish,” Sheridan said.

“The holiday production in the Overture is such a wonderful theatrical experience that traditionally brings so many people together. This will be the same, but different that’s sort of the way this year is,” Sheridan said.

