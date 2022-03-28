CTM Classes Offer Something for Every Student

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Children’s Theater of Madison and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Children’s Theater of Madison, visit https://ctmtheater.org/.

Being a part of a theater production encourages all sorts of growth from self expression, and creativity to social skills and self confidence. Children’s Theater of Madison has an entire Education Department devoted entirely to welcoming all students from every acting level and every walk of life. And now the classes are offered in a brand new space. The MYArts Center located in downtown Madison on East Mifflin Street is now the new home of Children’s Theater of Madison.

“It’s thrilling! We’ve been doing classes at CTM for over 50 years and yet this is our first time having a real artistic home. It’s so exciting,” said Erica Berman, Director of Education and Engagement for Children’s Theater of Madison.The new center allows CTM to continue the great education programs already in place and grow in the future.

”We still have all of our wonderful teaching artists, the accessibility of our financial assistance and all of that. But now we have them in this incredible new building. We get to interact with other arts groups, our youth get to meet youth from other arts centers, and the spaces are so beautiful. One of our teaching artists walked in and said, ‘This feels like CTM,’ and that is so exciting to us,” Berman said.

Many youth arts organizations are hampered by overcrowded, costly, unaffordable space. This lack of space limits their ability to offer more educational programs and reach more children. MYArts, Madison’s Youth Arts Center, provides welcoming, affordable space with four stories and 65,000 square feet. And CTM offers classes year round.”We have classes all academic year, we have vacation day classes, we have advanced classes, so we really truly have something for everybody.”

Learn more and register for a class at CTMtheater.org