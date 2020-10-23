CTM Creates Way to Experience Live Theater Pandemic Style

Sponsored

Feel like your family has watched every movie and TV series? Children’s Theater of Madison is introducing a new production you’ll want to check out! The new From The Vault series includes some of your favorite CTM hit shows, remastered to stream into the comfort of your own home.

“We would really love to bring some theater to our youth and families and we realized that we have some of these recorded productions that are really wonderful recordings we keep so that we can look at them if we ever want to do the show again and remember what we were doing,” explained Roseann Sheridan, CTM Artistic Director. “We went back and looked at some of the ones we had and we selected some we thought were really fun and entertaining and really high quality and then we decided we would try to make them available as kind of a Netflix style streaming!"

The best part is, the live elements are front and center in the production.

“What’s really wonderful about it is they were recorded with a live audience in the theater so you can see other people sitting in the theater and hear their reaction and that sense of laughter spontaneously and applause and calling out when something happens like ‘oh, my’ and the kids reactions. It all just makes you feel like you’re back in the theater again and that’s just a wonderful feeling and a wonderful chance to kind of remember and revisit and have a great experience being back in the theater even though it’s a virtual experience,” Sheridan said.

This is completely local entertainment.

"We have all kinds of actors from our community in these shows. We have student actors and adult actors, many people you know and you recognize because they’re your neighbors or you’ve seen them on CTM stage before. So, you get to see those people again and then it’s happening right there. It was captured live, so anything that happens, happened in the moment and the reactions are spontaneous so it’s a different experience than a movie and a different experience than anything that are zoom types of entertainment.

“It doesn’t get more family friendly than this.

”We’re starting our series with Madagascar Oct. 28-Nov. 1. Then we’re going to show Charlotte’s Web Nov. 11- Nov. 15. And then we’re going to show A Year With Frog And Toad Nov 25- Nov. 29. Those 3 shows will be a couple of weeks apart from each other. You can select a date that you’re going to want to watch. Your link is good for 24 hours so make a date, make some popcorn, gather round and go to the theater in the comfort and safety of your home.

“CTM has been working hard to be creative during COVID, and this is just another way to keep bringing the arts to the community at home.” It’s really a chance for community engagement and to keep us relevant and people thinking about us. We’re trying to keep the ticket prices very reasonable so the whole family can afford to buy a one viewing opportunity. It’s really about making the art available to our community.

“I’ve watched all of these recordings and I was just smiling and laughing and reacting right along with it and it was so different because other people were laughing at the same time, so it felt really natural you know, and just really fun to feel like, ‘oh yea back in the theater where these things happen right in front of my eyes in this moment.’” Order your tickets at CTMtheater.org.