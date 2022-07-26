CTM Eliminating Barriers -- Making Theater Accessible for All Audiences

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Children’s Theater of Madison and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Children’s Theater of Madison, visit https://ctmtheater.org/.

There are many families who feel live theater is beyond their realm of possibility due to accessibility issues. But Children’s Theater of Madison wants to change that--and the current production Stellaluna is making big strides to do just that.

“CTM has always been extremely committed to accessibility. We have ASL performances, sensory friendly performances, our classes have a sliding scale for all to get involved,” said Erica Berman, Director of Education and Engagement for Children’s Theater of Madison.

CTM’s new home, the brand new MYArts Center in downtown Madison on East Mifflin Street, helps embrace their goal of making theater accessible for all.

“The MYArts Center really provides us with brand new opportunities to be even more accessible. Our old office space you had to climb two flights of stairs to get into the classroom. This space is much more accessible in that way. We also have a sensory room. And also we get to have students from not just CTM but all different organizations come and collaborate which makes it even more accessible,” Berman said.

A recent CTM production put accessibility center stage with the popular children’s story Stellaluna. The production featured local deaf actor, John Kinstler, as the main storyteller. Every performance integrated American Sign Language to make the entire show accessible for d/Deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing audiences alike.

CTM also provides many sensory friendly performances. The main goal of a sensory friendly performance is to create a space where youth and their families feel comfortable, supported and free to be themselves.

That means making the entire theater experience welcoming, and non intimidating for all families by making those with special needs comfortable while still ensuring everyone in the audience enjoys the magic of a live performance. Chief among those efforts are dedicated sensory friendly performances for youth on the autism spectrum or anyone with sensory or communication needs.

CTM works with the play’s artistic staff to adjust certain sensory elements to be less intense for people who are sensitive to lights and sounds. For example, the house lights (lights in the audience, as opposed to lights on stage) will be kept on at a low level throughout the performance. Music and sound effect levels will be lowered. Feel free to bring headphones or earplugs if your child is very sensitive to sound.

After many years of being excluded from theater performance, families with obstacles that used to prohibit theater now have a wonderful new option at the MYArts Center. To learn more visit https://ctmtheater.org/.