CTM Presents Plays To Promote Conversations About Race in America

CTM is bringing the Goodwin Project to Madison. It’s a series of four plays for multi generational audiences to spark conversation about race in America.

“Edris Goodwin is a playwright and he wrote a series of plays that talk about race and racism, anti-racism and anti blackness in America through his plays,” explained Laura McMillan, Education Manager at CTM, and producer of the Goodwin Project. “CTM, Children’s Theater of Madison, decided to pick it up. We produced two of his plays, the Water Gun Song and Nothing Rhymes With Juneteenth. And then we showcased two other outside artists.”

The plays are designed for all different age groups and naturally encourage dialogue.

“It’s very easy to watch some of these shows and it sparks that conversation organically. The kids will ask questions, and I believe the parents will even ask some questions of themselves or of others and it really starts that conversation. Not only that, but our educational content which was made specifically for each play helps guide those conversations,” McMillan said.

CTM also commissioned the creation of unique educational materials to go along with each play.

“We give all the tools to not just parents but to teachers as well to start this conversation in homes of Madison and in the classrooms as well,” McMillan said. “I hired an educational content team which was fabulous. A team of four, each one was assigned to one of the plays and they created a study guide, a parent/caregiver guide and an interactive activity video activity and then we also did a talkback with the cast, crew and educational content creators for that show.”

CTM has also done an exclusive interview with Edirs Goodwin as part of the project.

Drama can be an engaging educational tool and CTM is making the entire project available free of charge for families and teachers alike.

“CTM is so proud of this project. I know I am very proud of this project,” McMillan explained. “I went in strong and I was excited to do this and I was allowed to hire outside artists because I wanted all bipoc for this because I think it’s important that we tell our own story so it seems authentic. it came through beautifully and I’m so proud of my team and everything that has been accomplished with this project.”

Visit CTMtheater.org and you will see on the first page how to get to the Goodwin Project page.