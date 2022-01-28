In CTM’s ‘Stellaluna’ American Sign Language is Part of the Show

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Children’s Theater Madison and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Children’s Theater Madison, visit https://ctmtheater.org/

There are many families who feel live theater is beyond their realm of possibility due to accessibility issues. But Children’s Theater of Madison wants to change that--and the current production Stellaluna is making big strides to do just that.

“CTM has always been extremely committed to accessibility. We have ASL performances, sensory friendly performances, our classes have a sliding scale for all to get involved,” said Erica Berman, Director of Education and Engagement for Children’s Theater of Madison.

CTM’s new home, the brand new MYArts Center in downtown Madison on East Mifflin Street, helps embrace their goal of making theater accessible for all.

“The MYArts Center really provides us with brand new opportunities to be even more accessible. Our old office space you had to climb two flights of stairs to get into the classroom. This space is much more accessible in that way. We also have a sensory room. And also we get to have students from not just CTM but all different organizations come and collaborate which makes it even more accessible,” Berman said.

CTM’s current production puts accessibility center stage with the popular children’s story Stellaluna. The production is in the Playhouse at Overture Center through Feb 13. This show features local deaf actor, John Kinstler, as the main storyteller. Every performance integrates American Sign Language to make the entire show accessible for d/Deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing audiences alike.

This highly visual-based, movement piece has multi-layered performances by adult and youth actors, puppeteers, and dancers dedicated to creating a captivating show. Director and Choreographer, Brian Cowing has partnered with Crom Saunders, Director of Artistic Sign Language. Saunders translated the script to artistic sign language, and worked closely with Cowing to consider, with exact detail, the sight lines, lighting, costumes and performance choreography to optimize viewing of the narrator and bring the artistic expression to life. The entire production process has benefitted from the help of longtime ASL interpreters, Amy Free and Timothy Mumm.

Planned over a year ago in the midst of the initial blitz of the COVID-19 pandemic, the show was designed with the need of being “COVID conscience.” Director Brian Cowing notes, “When the players were going to be socially distanced and masked on stage, we made an artistic choice of having physical and voice actors separated. While in pre-production for this year’s offering, we made the conscious choice to keep it that way, and it suits the story very well. It’s truly unlike anything CTM has done before.”

“We look forward to seeing audiences experience the combination of so many art forms in one space,’’ says Cowing. “We are excited to feature an array of communicative methods. Whether it’s sign, spoken word, music, or movement we hope this show can be accessible to as many people as possible.”

Geared toward our youngest audience, Stellaluna is less than an hour and a great intro to theater, something CTM has been doing for generations in the Madison community. Learn more and get ticket info at https://ctmtheater.org/