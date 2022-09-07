Don’t Miss The Best Prices and Best Seats For CTM’s High Flying New Season

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Children’s Theater of Madison and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Children’s Theater of Madison, visit ctmtheater.org.

Live theater is back and better than ever this season at Children’s Theater of Madison!

“We are back and we have four shows this year on the docket,” said Roseann Sheridan, Artistic Director of CTM. “We’re going to open with the Mole Hill Stories. It’s a compilation of fables and stories by Lois Ehlert adapted by Alvaro Saar Rios--a beautiful story.”

The Mole Hill Stories runs Oct 15-30 and integrates Spanish language, live music and creative movement into a wonderful introductory play for the youngest audiences. There are even Special ticket prices for children 6 and under! “And then we have a brand new production of A Christmas Carol in the Capitol Theater. It’s going to be so fun and exciting,” Sheridan said.

CTM’s annual holiday classic gets a makeover in this new adaptation of the timeless tale. True to the original story, we are transported back in time to Victorian England as Spirits Past, Present and Future help Scrooge embrace the true meaning of Christmas. It runs Dec 10-23.

“Then we have a new play by our very own Erica Berman called Finder and the North Star. It’s part of World Premier Wisconsin, a festival featuring new plays and musicals.”

A silent wish sparks a spectacular adventure. Join Finder and North Star on a magical journey of self-discovery and personal triumph. Together they travel around the world and beyond – a journey that ultimately leads them to a surprising end. Finder and the North Star will be on the MyArts Stage Feb 18-Mar 5.

“And then we round out the season with Peter Pan, the high flying musical with all the bells and whistles, full orchestra full production in the capitol theater and we still have lots of great seats available for our season,” Sheridan said.

Take flight with Peter, Wendy, Michael, and John as they venture to Neverland, meet the Lost Boys, and fight the villainous Captain Hook! One of the most beloved musicals of all time flies back into the Capitol Theater. A stellar cast, a gorgeous score played by a live orchestra and marvelous flying effects bring you a Broadway-quality show you’ll never forget.

Tickets are on sale now at https://ctmtheater.org/