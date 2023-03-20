Don’t Miss High Flying Family Favorite Peter Pan At Overture April 22-30

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Children’s Theater of Madison and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Children’s Theater of Madison, visit https://ctmtheater.org/.

Take flight with Peter, Wendy, Michael, and John as they venture to Neverland, meet the Lost Boys, and fight the villainous Captain Hook! The Madison Children’s Theater is bringing one of the most beloved musicals of all time back into the grand Capitol Theater at Overture Center.

“I am so excited to bring Peter Pan to the Madison community,” said Roseann Sheridan, CTM Artistic Director. “It’s going to be a fabulous production. It’s a big production, it’s in the Capitol Theater at Overture Center. It’s a live orchestra, a large cast with scenery, costumes, lights and of course flying! They are flying all over the stage!”

A stellar cast, a gorgeous score played by a live orchestra and marvelous flying effects bring you a Broadway-quality show. “The music is wonderful, all the wonderful songs we remember like ‘I won’t grow up’ and ‘neverland,’” said Sheridan. “Captain Hook is Marcus Truschinski, he’s so wonderful, he’s a great actor. And Kailey Azure Green is our Peter Pan and they are just fantastic as well.”

Peter Pan is a show for the young and young at heart. “It is a full length production but really accessible as a story,” Sheridan said. “Everybody can relate to not wanting to grow up, most adults wish they hadn’t had to grow up!”

There are eight performances over two weekends, April 22-30. Tickets are selling fast. Get your seats now at CTMtheater.org.