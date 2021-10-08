Live Theater is Back with CTM’s New Season

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Children’s Theater Madison and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Children’s Theater Madison, visit https://ctmtheater.org/

Children’s Theater of Madison is gearing up to bring amazing live theater back! Their new season will kick off December 11th with the timeless Dickens classic Christmas Carol, one of Madison’s favorite family traditions that was sorely missed during the Covid pandemic year.

”We have four shows coming up this year and of course we start out with Christmas Carol in the elegant Capitol Theater in Overture Center,” said Roseann Sheridan, Artistic Director for Children’s Theater of Madison.

”Our Second show of the season will also be in Overture Center, in the Playhouse. It’s Stellaluna, a beautiful play with music and puppets and just a wonderful piece,” Sheridan said.

Stellaluna is a beloved children’s story, adapted for the stage in a visual feast, perfect for the youngest audiences. The story features a baby bat who comes to live with a family of birds and everyone’s world is turned upside down! A delightful story about how our differences are gifts to be celebrated and embraced.

”Then we’ll be in The Theater in the new MYARTS building with a play called Calabasas Street. It’s a really beautiful multicultural piece with both English and Spanish in it,” Sheridan said.

In Calabasas Street, all the neighborhood children think La Viuda Martinez is strange – she collects garbage and takes it home. Young Domingo Sanchez is curious: why does she do this? When he accidentally hits his baseball into La Viuda’s yard, Domingo discovers that sometimes things are not always what they seem. Join us for this story in English and Spanish of unlikely friends, second chances and the transformative power of art.

”Then, in May we’ll wind up our season with Disney’s Freaky Friday the musical where a mother and daughter trade places for a day and learn more about each other than they ever dreamed possible. Plus tickets are on sale now for 40% off. It’s the best time of the year to buy with the best seats and best prices.”

Learn more and get your tickets at https://ctmtheater.org/