Madison Holiday Tradition Returns! A Christmas Carol Back With Live Performances

The Pandemic curtailed many a beloved tradition over the course of the last two years, and one popular holiday tradition was attending the annual production of the classic Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol, produced by Children’s Theater of Madison. Good News! CTM’s grandest production of the year is back live with that beloved production A Christmas Carol.

”We are so excited to welcome audiences back in the Madison community for this fabulous tradition of coming to the capitol theater to see A Christmas Carol,” said Roseann Sheridan Artistic Director, Children’s Theater of Madison.

There are a few notable changes since the last production of the classic tale along with all the family favorite music, dance and plenty of Bah Humbug.

”We have a lot of new cast members including a new Ebenezer Scrooge, LaShawn Banks people might recognize him from out at American Players Theater. And then returning is Casey Hockstra as the narrator, otherwise known as Mr. C. And then many other new actors as well as some very familiar faces,” Sheridan said.

CTM is taking every precaution to make sure the fun and excitement of live theater is also as safe as possible for everyone. “Everybody in the cast and crew and staff is fully vaccinated and we’re following all the protocols for audience attendance set by Overture Center and the County so I think it’s going to be a wonderful opportunity for everyone to connect again,” Sheridan said.

Step back in time to Victorian England as the miser Ebenezer Scrooge learns it’s never too late to open your heart, and a young boy’s life is forever changed.

Tickets are still available at https://ctmtheater.org/ and the production runs through December 23.