Online Theater Classes Boom in Popularity Register Now for Spring Classes

It’s feeling more and more like spring and that means it’s not too early to sign up for spring classes at Children’s Theater of Madison. Spring is alive and well at CTM even during the quarantine,” said Erica Berman CTM Director of Education and Community Engagement. “This month we have Create a Play which is a two hour program for days when MMSD and other districts are off. And also on Wednesdays we have this awesome program called Game Day it’s only 45 minutes during the day on Wednesdays when students aren’t in synchronous programs it’s for grades 3rd - 5th and it’s free. It’s a $5 suggested donation. So super accessible.”

CTM programs are also slowly returning to community spaces.

“We’re at Lussier Community Education Center and that’s one of our community partnership programs so we’re really excited to be back at Lussier! And we have our Spring classes that start April 3 and our Summer program will go on sale later this month so lots going on at CTM,” Berman said.

The classes require signing up in advance and have proved to be very popular for kids bored at home during the pandemic.

“We really encourage people to sign up early especially in these Covid times. Registration obviously fluctuates during these times. We feel really confident about our in-person classes. Students who have taken them love them, they’re making new friends, they’re using their creativity, getting them up and moving even if it’s on video. So we do encourage people to register early so we can plan accordingly for teachers to plan and we know how many students are in. You can sign up right on our website at any time CTMtheater.org, so hope to see you at CTM really soon.”