Pandemic Takes Toll on Arts But The Show Must Go On! CTM New Season Announced!

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Children’s Theater Madison and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Children’s Theater Madison, visit https://ctmtheater.org/.

Need something to look forward to? Children’s Theater of Madison has launched it’s season ticket sale for a pandemic-altered 2021 season with high hopes and ultimately anticipation of getting back to live stage performances.

“This is the time of year when we have our big season launch and we announce all the shows we’re doing, and we get everybody excited about coming back together in October and all of that,” said Roesann Sheridan, Artistic Director of CTM. “Our theme this year is believe so we are working on the idea that we will have a lot to believe in and we are going to choose to believe that we will be back in 2021.”

With that in mind, CTM is pushing forward with big plans for 2021.

“Our season is going to look a little different this year. Instead of having five shows to sell from the beginning of the season we have two. The first show we’re planning on doing in the Playhouse Theater in Overture center is Stella Luna. It’s a play for our youngest audience members based on the very popular book about a baby bat who gets adopted by a family of birds and they all learn that they can be different from each other. One can hang upside down, and one can stand straight up and that’s okay we can all get along,” Sheridan explained.

The plan is to present Stella Luna in a sort of hybrid form in March.

“We’ll make provisions for expecting that we’re still going to be socially distanced in terms of our seating. We have lots and lots of protocols in place for how we can get in and out of the theater,” Sheridan said. “The play itself is mostly with puppets, movement and music. It’s going to be staged in a very creative way, and in a very safe way, and we look forward to how we can come back that way in March of 2021.”

CTM will follow that up with a much anticipated presentation of Peter Pan in May. The show had to be cancelled just before opening night in March due to the Pandemic.

“So we believe that we will be able to do a fully-realized show again in that time slot,” Sheridan said. “It really is something that everyone is so looking forward to, a joyful reunion I like to call it.”

Tickets are on sale now for both shows.

“Our season preseason sale has launched and tickets are on sale now for those two shows, with great discounts, it’s not too soon to get your seat for 2021!”

“We’ll be following all the protocols that we can follow and we look forward to coming back together again in the sort of hybrid form in March and then, hopefully, the fully familiar form in May. So, it’s very exciting to have something to look forward to!”

For ticket info visit CTMtheater.org.