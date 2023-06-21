Children’s Theater of Madison Making Live Theater Accessible for All Audiences

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Children’s Theater of Madison and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Children’s Theater of Madison, visit https://ctmtheater.org/

There are many families who feel live theater is beyond their realm of possibility due to accessibility issues. But Children’s Theater of Madison wants everyone to be welcome to see live theater. Accessibility is a top priority at CTM.

“We are very proud of this. All of our performances are accessible for wheelchairs, also we offer assisted listening devices, and we also have sensory kids for any youth who might be overwhelmed by the stimulation in the space during a show,” said Erica Berman Director of Education and Community Engagement at Children’s Theater of Madison. “We also have one show per production that is ASL interpreted for our deaf and hard of hearing patrons. And we also have sensory-friendly and relaxed performances.”

Relaxed performances is a fairly new concept, but follows the same goals of allowing everyone to enjoy the theater.

“We’ve always had sensory-friendly performances, but now we’re including relaxed in the title. It’s specifically for young people who are neurodiverse or who have disabilities. But all are welcome. We provide extra support outside and inside the theater before you come to the theater and on the stage to make it more accessible,” Berman explained.

CTM provides many sensory-friendly performances. The main goal of a sensory-friendly performance is to create a space where youth and their families feel comfortable, supported and free to be themselves.

That means making the entire theater experience welcoming, and non-intimidating for all families by making those with special needs comfortable while still ensuring everyone in the audience enjoys the magic of a live performance

CTM works with the play’s artistic staff to adjust certain sensory elements to be less intense for people who are sensitive to lights and sounds. For example, the house lights (lights in the audience, as opposed to lights on stage) will be kept on at a low level throughout the performance. Music and sound effect levels will be lowered. Feel free to bring headphones or earplugs if your child is very sensitive to sound.

