CTM Preseason Ticket Sale--Best Seats Best Prices

When was the last time you saw a live stage performance? How about your children? Live theater is back with CTM’s new season line up and pre season ticket sales are more important than ever before.

“We are so excited! It’s been a crazy two years and we are finally getting to a place where we have “some” normalcy,” said Allen Ebert, Executive Director Children’s Theater of Madison. “I think what’s really important for us is we have a lot of families who would have aged in the last two years who really haven’t had the opportunity to really experience the programming that we do. Live theater-- in person -- it’s so different. We did amazing virtual programming but now we need people to come back.”

Every arts venue struggled during the pandemic and now it’s more important than ever to support local arts. One way is to purchase an entire season ticket package.

This year’s line up includes The Mole Hill Stories Oct. 15-30. Mole is very busy. When Fox comes along and says her hill needs to move, Mole’s world is turned topsy-turvy. Together Mole and her friends discover what happens when we work together, explore new terrain, and look up to the sky. Inspired by Lois Ehlert’s beautiful children’s stories, this adaptation by Alvaro Saar Rios integrates Spanish language, live music and creative movement into a wonderful introductory play for our youngest audiences.

A Christmas Carol is back December 10-23 at the Capitol Theater in Overture Center. CTM’s annual holiday classic gets a makeover in this new adaptation of the timeless tale. True to the original story, we are transported back in time to Victorian England as Spirits Past, Present and Future help Scrooge embrace the true meaning of Christmas.

Finder and the North Star premiers in the Starlight Theater in MYArts Feb 18-March 5. A silent wish sparks a spectacular adventure. Join Finder and North Star on a magical journey of self-discovery and personal triumph. Together they travel around the world and beyond – a journey that ultimately leads them to a surprising end. This brand new play by CTM’s own Erica Berman makes its debut on the MYArts stage – be the first to see it!

And finally Peter Pan in the Capitol Theater in Overture Center April 22-30. Take flight with Peter, Wendy, Michael, and John as they venture to Neverland.

”It is absolutely the best time to get the best prices and also remember we have free exchanges. I think that’s a big issue. We’re seeing that a lot of people are waiting until the last minute to buy and we really need the support of those early sales and have the security of knowing you can get a free exchange.”

